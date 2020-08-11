Denver Mayor Michael Hancock called on residents to be a partner in helping to tamp down the rise in violence and put the safety and well-being of children first.
“We need people to put their guns down, we need community members to step forward, we need family and friends to sound the alarm,” Hancock said at a press conference with chief of police Paul Pazen and public safety psychologist John Nicoletti on Tuesday. They convened to discuss the shooting that occurred Sunday in the 1400 Block of W. Byers Place as well as address the increase in violent incidents that have occurred in Denver recently.
Denver Police received several calls reporting a shooting about 4:30 p.m. in the West Byers Place area, where Pazen said they believe there was a family gathering as well as possibly a music video being produced.
When officers arrived, they were able to locate six individuals who had been shot, who were taken to a hospital. Three other individuals who were confirmed to have been shot at the time found medical care on their own.
Among those shot were six children, ages 3, 11, 12 and three 17-year-olds, and three adult victims. Pazen said that all victims are expected to survive.
“This is not OK to have young people harmed in our city like this,” Pazen said. “It is not OK to have a surge in violent crime in Denver. It is not OK that this surge in crime has impacted our vulnerable populations.”
Pazen said that while there has been a surge in violent crime nationally, the people of Denver need to work together to combat it.
“It is the perfect storm caused by a number of triggering events,” Nicoletti, of the firm Nicoletti-Flater Associates, said, adding that the impact of the pandemic and the increase in tensions due to racial violence have played a part in raised violent crime levels.
Mayor Hancock reaffirmed Pazen’s comments about Sunday’s events being “unacceptable,” especially when it comes to children being injured.
“What is happening in our community in regards to a growing trend in violent crime creates a sense of fear, a sense of a lack of safety and instability and, quite frankly, results in disinvestment,” Hancock said. “We will refuse to accept that this is a new normal in this city.”
To address the impacts of the pandemic and the rise in violent crime in Denver, Hancock said he wants to continue expanding community-led and youth-informed programs.
“We know these challenges must be addressed from a public health standpoint and perspective,” Hancock said. “This is not just a law enforcement issue. It is more of a community issue.”
Hancock called on the community of Denver to step forward and be a partner with law enforcement to be “eyes and ears” in order to reverse the trend of violence.
Pazen also stressed the importance of proper gun control and gun storage, adding that Denver Police has seen an increase in stolen guns. Through Aug. 6, Pazen said there have been 422 guns stolen in Denver, an increase of nearly 100 stolen guns from last year.
“Weapons are ending up in our streets, they are ending up in the hands of young people, they are ending up in the hands of people who are causing harm to our community and we need to do something about it,” Pazen said.
Pazen said one of the most important aspects of the investigation is cooperation from the families and witnesses. Like Hancock, he also stressed the importance of the community and police coming together.
“We have a 3-year-old, an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old that are hurt by gun violence; we need all the assistance and cooperation we can get,” Pazen said. “That is completely unacceptable to take place in our city. We need family, friends and witness cooperation to hold these people accountable.”
“It is critical that this police department and this community rebuild strength in relationships,” Pazen said. “It is vitally important for our community, particularly our vulnerable community. We need to work together to build trust. The community can’t do this by themselves, the police department can't do this by themselves. We have to come together to do this.”
No arrests have been made and no motive has been identified, but Pazen said that investigators are making “significant progress” in the case. Pazen has asked anyone who has any information on the case to reach out to Crime Stoppers. Those who call may remain anonymous and can receive a cash reward.
