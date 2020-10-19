Denver Mayor Michael Hancock agreed to make room in next year’s budget for most of the Denver City Council’s requests, including tripling the amount allocated to an alternative policing program.
Hancock in September unveiled his proposed $2.1 billion budget for 2021. The more than 800-page draft was rife with cuts, a reflection of the city’s pained efforts to close a historic $190 million budget gap next year due to the pandemic.
Denver City Council spent several weeks reviewing the draft budget, a process that entailed a series of 19 hearings in which they met with various city agencies for deeper dives.
After hearings wrapped up, the council on Oct. 9 requested more than a dozen changes, the most robust being $3 million for the city’s Support Team Assisted Response, or STAR program, which sends some low-level 911 calls to mental health professionals instead of police. Hancock had originally allocated $1 million in 2021 to expand the pilot program, but agreed in an Oct. 14 letter to council members to meet their request.
“Now entering its fourth month of operation, early data from the Support Team Assistance Response (STAR) program pilot is showing promising results that suggest the pilot is successfully providing resources and support to people right where they are, right when they need them,” Hancock wrote to council members. “I agree the pilot should be scaled in a sustainable fashion.”
To support the request, the mayor plans to ask for another $1 million from the Caring for Denver Foundation, which was previously the sole funder of the program. Hancock said he’ll also add another $500,000 to the program from elsewhere in the budget, as well as increase the city’s funding match program.
Hancock also agreed to the council’s request of moving the STAR program from 911 operations into the city’s health department to “reframe safety in a public health, evidence-based and anti-racist approach,” the council said.
The mayor also gave a thumbs up to the council's recommendation of allocating $1 million to boost legal support for eviction defense in the wake of the pandemic-induced recession, which has threatened housing security for many residents.
“I agree the city must address a looming eviction crisis now,” Hancock wrote.
Additionally, Hancock approved $391,800 to establish a rental registration and licensure program within the Department of Excise and License, as well as the staff and outreach and education support needed to set the program up successfully. The initiative would help the city “collect city rental property data, find property owners in case of emergencies or code violations, and ensure safe and healthy rentals are maintained in Denver,” the council said.
He also gave the green light to the council’s $300,000 recommendation for the Denver Public Library or Office of Children’s Affairs to provide better access to computer and internet services to low-income, Black, Indigenous and other people of color; $220,000 to reinstate five transportation management associations to improve air quality and reduce congestion; $50,000 for the Office on Aging, which advocates for older residents; and $71,700 for the Citizen Oversight Board, which provides oversight of the city’s safety agencies.
Additionally, Hancock agreed to allocate $365,000 to support public restroom operations in city parks, which are often used by people experiencing homelessness.
“I want to reiterate my appreciation for your input and proposals. We were able to make these changes while still maintaining our financial stability and staying true to our Denver values,” Hancock wrote to council members. “I look forward to working with City Council in the coming year to put these investments into action supporting an equitable and sustainable recovery from the pandemic and economic crisis.”
Denver City Council President Stacie Gilmore did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
