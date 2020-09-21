Denver Democratic Mayor Michael Hancock swung a punch at Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner on Monday, when he called on the U.S. Senate to withhold confirmation of a replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg until the next president is inaugurated.
Gardner was scheduled to attend a fundraiser in Denver earlier that morning for U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, a Republican, whose name has appeared in the White House’s recent roster of prospective Supreme Court nominees.
Hancock fired back at Gardner for failing to say Saturday whether he’d take the same position he did four years ago, when Justice Antonin Scalia died nine months before the November election. Instead, the senator said the country needed to grieve Ginsburg’s death “before the politics begin.”
In 2016, however, Gardner and other GOP senators blocked President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland on grounds that voters should have a role in the process.
“If nine months before an election was too soon in 2016, surely 43 days before the 2020 election is also too soon,” Hancock said in a statement. “Sen. Gardner and his colleagues also stated the next president should have the opportunity to fill the seat. If that was their position then, it should be the same now.”
To act otherwise, against the precedent the Senate has now set, would be “the height of hypocrisy and an affront to the American people,” Hancock said. “Nothing is more dangerous to the integrity of leadership than hypocrisy and duplicity.”
Facing mounting pressure, Gardner on Monday evening revealed his cards in a statement on Twitter: "Should a qualified nominee who meets this criteria be put forward, I will vote to confirm."
When a president nominates a judge to the Supreme Court, he said, "the Senate must decide how to best fulfill its constitutional duty of advice and consent."
Earlier Monday, Republican President Donald Trump called Gardner “very, very loyal to his party” during a Fox News Channel interview in which he said choosing to move quickly on a new Supreme Court nominee was “gonna help Cory,” despite backlash from Democrats.
The president is reportedly expected to unveil his pick as soon as the end of this week.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner's statement.
