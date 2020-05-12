Denver Mayor Michael Hancock appeared Tuesday on ABC News to report how things are going as the city begins reopening its economy.
Hancock told ABC News correspondent Amy Robach that life in Denver is going "pretty well" since the city's stay-at-home order lifted on May 9, and that businesses “for the most part” were complying with orders in Denver, outside of a few "isolated events."
As of Monday, only one business in Denver (Appliance Factory) has been ordered to close for violating the city's stay-at-home order. Thirty-two citations have been issued, however, along with more than 18,000 enforcement warnings, according to the city's latest emergency situation report.
Robach asked Hancock what his response was to the Castle Rock business that defied Gov. Jared Polis’ orders when it opened on Mother’s Day weekend and drew in a passel of people.
Hancock called it "very disappointing."
“My wife and I were watching the news, and we were just as stunned as everyone in Colorado at the actions of that business owner in Castle Rock,” he said.
Polis made “the right decision,” Hancock said, in sending a "very clear, very strong” message by suspending the license of C&C Coffee and Kitchen.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infection disease expert, warned in a Senate hearing today about the “needless suffering and death” if the country opens up too quickly. Robach asked if pulling back and shutting down again was on the table and, if so, how Hancock and Polis planned to do that.
“Yeah, always on the table,” Hancock said, before dodging the latter part of the question.
“Listen, here’s a couple things we’ve got to remember,” he said. “This virus is still here. This virus will be here for a while, which means that as we begin to open up our economy, our businesses, we have to operate with caution.”
Hancock highlighted the city’s mask-wearing policy, hand-washing messaging and hand-sanitizing stations set up around the city.
“So, yeah, we can do these things, but we’ve got to remember that this virus has not gone away,” he said. “That's why we will lead with the advice of public health administrators, who are constantly measuring and watching and monitoring the metrics in terms of hospitalizations, infections and deaths and will continue to give us advice on how best to manage the situation going forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.