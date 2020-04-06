Denver Mayor Michael Hancock on Monday announced the extension of the city’s stay-at-home order until April 30 to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The order was originally set to expire on April 11, but the city's Office of Emergency Management has now classified the situation as "worsening," with more than 870 positive COVID-19 cases in Denver. As of Monday, the mayor's office reports that at least 26 people in the city have died from the virus.
“I know this hasn’t been easy for many," Hancock said in a statement, "but given the current data and advice from experts about the spread of COVID-19 in our community and across the country, these are the actions that are going to get us on the other side of this curve and protect the health of as many people as possible.”
The city also is extending its ban on mass gatherings through April 30, as well as conducting “additional outreach and enforcement” to ensure compliance with the order from both residents and businesses.
According to the order, any person who fails to comply may also be subject to a civil penalty of up to $999 per violation.
As of Monday, Denver had nearly 6,100 contacts with businesses and residents about compliance with the stay-at-home order. The city has also issued 14 citations as well as nearly 1,800 warnings.
