In support of Gov. Jared Polis declaring a state of emergency on Tuesday due to the novel coronavirus, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is widening the city’s efforts to “ensure public health resources and authority are aligned.”
Hancock is directing that all non-essential, work-related travel by city employees be suspended and calling for the postponement of any optional city government-sponsored public meetings in which online services could be used instead.
Denver Technology Services also is coordinating with the city’s Emergency Operations Center to expand work-from-home options for city employees “should that become necessary,” and the city is providing paid sick leave for city employees if needed.
“We encourage everyone to continue to follow rigorous sanitation practices, including thorough hand-washing, and staying home if you have flu-like symptoms,” the Office of Emergency Management said in a Tuesday news release.
As of Tuesday evening, health officials had identified 17 cases of COVID-19 in Colorado, five of which are in Denver, excluding one indeterminate case that is currently under investigation. No deaths have been reported so far.
