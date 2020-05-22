U.S. Senate candidate John Hickenlooper on Friday received the endorsement of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.
Hancock succeeded Hickenlooper as mayor in 2011, after Hickenlooper served two terms before becoming governor.
Hickenlooper is going head to head in the June 30 primary against former Colorado House Speaker Andrew Romanoff, one of whom will battle Sen. Cory Gardner come November.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to see (Hickenlooper’s) work up close, uniting mayors across the Denver metro area to make FasTracks a reality, deliver affordable health care for people across the state and rebuild Colorado’s economy while honoring every Coloradan,” Hancock said in a news release. “We need more leaders with strong executive experience who know how to get things done, and John is definitely that kind of leader.”
Several other African American leaders in Denver also endorsed Hickenlooper on Friday, including former City Council members Albus Brooks and Allegra “Happy” Haynes, as well as Elbra Wedgeworth, who retired in December after 30 years of public service.
A poll conducted by Colorado firms, which was released May 6, found that Hickenlooper leads Gardner by 18 percentage points in the race.
"Coloradans value steady leadership and are turning their backs on Donald Trump’s circus act and those — like Senator Gardner — who they view as enabling it," pollster Chris Keating told Colorado Politics.
