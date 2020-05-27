The murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died Monday after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by white Minneapolis police officers, has incited outrage across the country, including in Denver.
Mayor Michael Hancock on Thursday reacted to the video footage of the incident, which has gone viral since first shared on social media early Tuesday and since led to not only the firing of the four officers involved, but also an FBI civil rights investigation.
“The video of this senseless and tragic murder of George Floyd, at the hands of these Minneapolis Police officers, infuriates me!” Hancock wrote on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. “Nothing short of murder charges for all involved will bring any element of justice to this situation.
“My condolences to George Floyd's family, loved ones and everyone who has been impacted by yet another tragedy of this magnitude,” he wrote in a second tweet.
The incident also drew criticism on Tuesday from former Governor and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Hickenlooper, whom Hancock recently endorsed, as well as his challenger, former House Speaker Andrew Romanoff.
“Another sickening video of a Black man being killed,” Hickenlooper tweeted. “Justice must be served for George Floyd, his family and loved ones. George should be alive. This can't go on.”
Two hours earlier, Romanoff tweeted, “Justice demands not only firing these officers but also holding them fully accountable. ‘Being black in America should not be a death sentence.’ And let’s be clear: it’s not enough to say #BlackLivesMatter when day after painful day we don’t act like it. #SayHisName #GeorgeFloyd”
In Minneapolis, Mayor Jacob Frey is asking county prosecutors to press charges against the officer who kept his knee pressed against Floyd’s neck as he was taken into custody Memorial Day.
“We watched for five whole, excruciating minutes as a white officer firmly pressed his knee into the neck of an unarmed, handcuffed black man,” Frey told reporters Wednesday, according to MPR News.
“I saw no threat. I saw nothing that would signal that this kind of force was necessary,” he said. “If you had done it, or I had done it, we would be behind bars right now.”
In Washington, U.S. Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, whose congressional district includes Minneapolis, tweeted Wednesday that the officer should be charged with murder.
U.S. Republican Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado has not remarked on the incident on Twitter.
U.S. Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado tweeted Tuesday that Floyd's death is "tragic, horrifying, and unacceptable.
"We cannot become numb to this," Bennet added. "We must work for an equitable system that allows George Floyd and his family to have justice. We are a long way from that."
