Denver’s mayor and police chief used the word “restraint” a half dozen times in defending the actions of law enforcement during a protest that turned violent on Thursday at the state Capitol.
Officers used “extreme restraint last night as they became the target of people’s rage and anger,” said Chief Paul Pazen at a news conference on Friday. He disclosed that three officers sustained injuries, including one who was hospitalized, and 13 people were arrested for burglary, criminal mischief and assault.
The protest began in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday. Around the same time as Pazen and Mayor Michael Hancock’s press briefing, the Hennepin County Attorney announced that Officer Derek Chauvin was under arrest for murder and manslaughter in the case.
“I’m glad an arrest was made. I don’t know what more evidence you needed,” Hancock said, referring to the widely-circulated video of Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s neck while Floyd communicated that he could not breathe.
The protest at the Capitol was intended to draw attention to the murders of Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Sean Reed, all of whom were black and who were the victims of police in recent months.
“This is a peaceful protest,” indicated the Facebook event page. “If police show up, do not engage with them. We do not want anyone to go to jail, get hurt or murdered.”
The organizers of the protest did not immediately respond to a request for comment via Facebook.
While Hancock said that he supported the activists in seeking justice and encouraged participation in further calls to action, he cautioned against the tactics of rock throwing and vandalism that a few participants were reported resorting to.
“All people will see is the violence and not the cause people are standing for,” he said. “This morning we wake up not talking about the need for the continuation for swift justice and investigation into the loss of the life of George Floyd. No, we see headlines about the violent protest that occurred in our city and in other cities across this nation.”
The riotous behavior, particularly in Minnesota, caught the attention of President Donald Trump. Between tweeting about China and Twitter’s fact-checks of his online statements, he labeled the violent protesters “thugs” and indicated that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”
Hancock noted that some Denver protesters had bats, and that police only put on riot gear after they felt threatened. The chief added that police had not found the source of several gunshots heard near the Capitol, nor had they located the victim and perpetrator of a hit-and-run captured on video, although the investigation continued.
The officials emphasized that the violence originated with “a few agitators” who “infiltrated” the larger protest group. Hancock said that he, Pazen and executive director of the Department of Public Safety Murphy Robinson spoke by phone before the demonstration and agreed to support the cause.
Additional protests were scheduled for Friday and Saturday, which prompted the General Assembly to suspend its planned workdays after the first demonstration resulted in vandalism to the capitol and private property.
“There’s still the sickness of racism in our country that needs to be cured once and for all,” Hancock said. However, “we will not tolerate violence or damage to personal and public property.” Anyone who sustained an injury due to police action, Hancock said, could lodge a complaint with the independent monitor or the police department.
To the protesters reconvening this weekend, the mayor cautioned that “the coronavirus is still very much in our community,” and advised everyone to wear masks and practice distancing.
