Good news, Denver lovebirds: You can still apply for a marriage license while the novel coronavirus rages on.
In compliance with city- and state-issued stay-at-home orders, Denver’s Office of the Clerk and Recorder rolled out a new process that temporarily lifts the in-person requirement to obtain a marriage license. The county can now issue licenses during the suspension of in-person services, a process that will be carried out through mail, a secure drop box and by telephone.
“We are happy we can once again provide this vital service for our residents,” Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul Lopez said in a statement. “Spring and summer are typically our busiest months for issuing marriage licenses and it’s important now more than ever that our residents have access to spousal benefits.”
Couples can mail or drop off their completed marriage application, which must be signed by both parties, along with a clear photocopy of a driver’s license, passport, state-issued or military ID. Enclosed should also be a $30 check, payable to the city’s manager of finance. If paying with a credit or debit card, couples can call 720-913-4820 for instructions.
No cash payments will be accepted.
If marriage applications are complete, city clerks will issue the license by mailing it to the address provided by the couple.
Once the marriage license is received in the mail, couples “must follow the self-solemnization instructions on the website and return the completed license via mail or the drop-box,” the office said in a statement.
For more information, please visit the Denver city government website.
