Former Denver planning director William "Bill" Lamont, Jr., who worked under former Mayor Federico Peña’s administration, was honored by the Denver City Council this month after passing away in October.
“Please recall, back in the 1980s, we had a major recession,” Peña said during the council meeting Dec. 14. “Our unemployment rate was 2% above the national average. We had a 30% vacancy rate in downtown Denver. The city was crushed.
“When I asked the people of Denver to imagine a great city, I needed a partner, just like Mayor Speer did in the early 1990s when he brought in Fred (Law) Olmsted (Jr.) to help him develop the mountain parks which completed the City Beautiful movement back in the early 1900s.
“Bill Lamont became my Fred Olmsted,” he said.
Lamont’s wife, Joan, accepted the council's proclamation in her late husband’s honor.
“Think of the thrill and joy for a planner when a newly elected mayor says, “Let’s imagine a great city,” she told city leaders. “For Bill and the team of public service professionals, the Peña years were Camelot.”
As part of the “Feddy and the Dreamers” team, Lamont Jr., is credited with the rebirth of the LoDo neighborhood, where he helped plant Coors Field and Elitch Gardens. He also played a key role in launching Denver International Airport and was instrumental in the development of Cherry Creek Mall.
“All those big projects he did because he understood that, in a recession, we need to plan and put in place the requirements for future growth, so it would be planned and balanced,” Peña remembered, “and he did that.”
Another major highlight of the planner’s career was prioritizing neighborhoods, a focus Peña said was “the most important thing” Lamont Jr., did. The planning director created and adopted plans for every neighborhood in the city.
“His love was in the neighborhood,” Peña said. “He knew that we couldn't revitalize our economy unless the neighborhoods rebound. … so those neighborhood plans became the backbone for Denver, emerging from the recession and becoming the great city that it became.”
Councilwoman At-Large Debbie Ortega, the proclamation sponsor, worked alongside Lamont Jr., when working as a council aide for Sal Carpio and later becoming a councilwoman for District 9.
“We all get to benefit for his work under the Peña administration,” she said. “It’s brought so much more vitality and housing and residents.”
“The city is what it is today because of your vision and tenacity,” Peña said, speaking to the late Lamont, Jr., who he called his “very good friend.”
Joan provided the closing comments, her smile beaming and voice choked with tears.
“What an honor, guys” she said. “Bill was a really humble guy, but I tell you right now he is smiling and saying,” she paused to blow a couple of kisses, “thank you to all of you. Thank you, Mayor, and thank you City of Denver.”
Bill passed away peacefully on Oct. 17, 2020, at home surrounded by his family and wife of 65 years. The planning giant is survived by his wife, Joan; his daughters Leslie (Lance Luckett) and Laurel (Eric Gross); and his son, Will. He is also survived by his former daughter-in-law and seven grandchildren.
Read the Denver City Council's full proclamation here:
