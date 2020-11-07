Denver officials celebrated Saturday with the revelation that Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris had apparently won the presidential election.
The Associated Press, along with several other major news outlets, called the race at 9:25 a.m. MST, reporting that Biden won two dozen states and the District of Columbia, surpassing the 270 Electoral College votes necessary to win.
"This is a victory for hope, decency and the promise of the American people," Mayor Michael Hancock tweeted Saturday. For "good luck," the Democrat wore a tie of Biden’s on Election Day that the former vice president had given him in 2015 while campaigning in Denver for now-U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet.
“Come January, the dysfunction will be over. President-elect Biden has faced this type of challenge before, working with President Obama to pull us out of the Great Recession, and he’ll be ready on Day 1 to take the steps needed to get this pandemic under control,” the mayor wrote. “He’ll be ready to rebuild our economy and work with Congress to get a stimulus deal that struggling Americans and businesses desperately need right now. He’ll be ready to bring honor and respect back to the White House. This is a new day for our country, and now that the election is over, it’s time for us to come together, to move forward together, and rebuild together."
Denver City Council President Stacie Gilmore called Saturday "a historic time for our democracy" in a text message to Colorado Politics, noting that, "We had patience and allowed the votes to be counted."
"Congratulations to President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris," she continued. "I am elated to finally have a woman of color in the White House. I look forward to their leadership during these very divided times in America."
Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca congratulated the two in a statement on Twitter.
Denver City Councilman Paul Kashmann wrote in an email: "I look forward to president-elect Biden making good on his promise to do everything in his power to unify our country."
With Harris as apparent Vice President-elect, Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval told Colorado Politics that she is “filled with a renewed sense of hope, and I believe our country can come together and I hope we prioritize providing COVID relief and other pressing issues that impact our most vulnerable populations.”
Councilwoman At-Large Robin Kniech said she “couldn't be more excited” by the election results.
“I'm also encouraged by the vibrancy of our democracy,” she told Colorado Politics. “It will take effort by each of us, not just the new President, to overcome both our history of division and this virus, but thank God we will have a new, experienced, and morally grounded leader to help us tackle this work.”
“Voters have selected Biden to ensure we can care for our families and move us forward to a better future,” Councilman Chris Hinds wrote in an email. “It’s time we come together, that the will of the people prevails and Biden is sworn in as President.”
Councilwoman At-Large Debbie Ortega said she is “so elated that the leadership of this country has been decided by the American voters! So many of us have been looking forward to having a president who will take control of COVID and help get us back on track on so many fronts! I am proud that so many young people engaged in this historic and critically important presidential election.”
Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer also said that she was “thrilled that the numbers have come out in our favor,” but cautioned that she has “no illusions” the election is over.
“I don't believe that Former President Trump will go quietly into the night,” she told Colorado Politics, “so I want to also urge our community to remain calm and respectful over the next bit of time until the winner is officially declared.”
Kris Cook, chairwoman of the Denver GOP, said it was premature to call the election.
“Given that litigation is pending, the Denver GOP does not believe that the American people have the results of the election yet,” she wrote in a text message. “Until the ballot counts are audited, litigated and certified, the ‘results’ have only come from media sources, which have proven themselves repeatedly and viciously aligned against President Trump throughout his administration.”
Democratic State Rep. Leslie Herod of Denver, a longtime Harris supporter, highlighted the historic nature of the apparent next vice president.
"I'm elated and ecstatic to see the first woman vice president of the United States be a woman of color. Kamala Harris is qualified. She's determined, and she is rightfully going to be the second in charge of this nation," Herod said in a phone interview.
“The Biden-Harris ticket will be inheriting a nation that is deeply divided and it's imperative that they get to work right away to bring us back together. I look forward to hearing their remarks tonight and in the coming days to give a signal of just how much they will focus on that. I know it's a priority of the incoming administration and it's not easy work, but it's something that must be done."
"Just trust Black women,” Herod added, before saying goodbye. “We'll get it done."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.