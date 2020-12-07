Gary M. Jackson, a Denver County Court judge and a public advocate for judicial diversity, is retiring after seven years on the bench.
“It has been an honor to enter into my 50 year as an attorney and judge,” Jackson said. “It is my hope that I have been the type of role model as a judge to cause young diverse people to consider being a judge as one of the steps in their career ladder. My gratitude to all the people who supported me in my legal career. However, it is not over. I am closing one door to enter into others.”
Jackson, who graduated from the University of Colorado’s law school in 1970, worked for the Denver District Attorney’s Office and then the U.S. Attorney’s Office before founding his own private practice. Earlier this year, the American Board of Trial Advocates’ Colorado chapter bestowed upon him its judicial excellence award.
Jackson was also a cofounder of the Sam Cary Bar Association, Colorado's professional group for Black lawyers.
CBS4 reported that in 2018, Colorado was in danger of having no Black appointed district court judges. However, Essence magazine noted in September that there are now five Black women serving as district judges. Recently, Gov. Jared Polis has also appointed Black men to judgeships in the Denver metro area.
“Let me give kudos to Gov. Polis," Jackson said at the time. “Most people, when they come into court, they’re looking for their day in court. They’re not looking for any type of favoritism. When they come into my courtroom, they are going to trust the decisions I make because I look like them."
The Denver County Court Judicial Nomination Commission will meet on January 18 or 19 to interview applicants for the vacancy. Mayor Michael Hancock will appoint the next judge. Applicants must live in Denver, be licensed attorneys in Colorado and have five years of experience as a practicing attorney.
Applications are due by Dec. 18.
