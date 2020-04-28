In the first year of Denver’s Green Buildings Ordinance, the city issued 65 permits for projects requiring cool roofs, which included 18 new buildings and 33 existing buildings.
“Collectively, these projects will consume less energy, contribute less to Denver’s urban heat island, and provide more access to local green space than they would have in the absence of this law,” reads a report detailing the progress through December 2019.
Denver voters approved the ordinance in 2017, and it took effect on Nov. 2, 2018. The law applies to buildings that are 25,000 square feet or larger, and those with roofs or additions bigger than 25,000 square feet. Structures in that category require a cool roof and one related upgrade, such as solar energy installation or energy efficiency. The latter, the city said, was the most common modification.
Fourteen existing buildings enrolled in the Energy Program, which allows a building to receive credit for energy improvements. If a building falls out of compliance, it has to years to improve its energy efficiency.
“The Green Buildings Ordinance has accelerated the citywide conversation about the role of our built environment in combating climate change,” said Grace Rink, executive director of the Denver Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency. “New codes and programs, including the Denver Green Code adopted in December 2019, will build upon this foundation to work toward our community’s climate action goals.”
