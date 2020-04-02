A citywide phone bank recently launched by Denver state and local leaders is bringing community together when it’s forced to stay apart.
About 500 Coloradans as of Wednesday have volunteered to help call the more than 40,000 Denver residents age 65 and older who may need a helping hand navigating the coronavirus crisis. Together, they've made about 3,000 calls.
“That’s awesome,” Sen. Julie Gonzales said of the number of locals who’ve stepped up to help. “That’s people just checking in on each other and Denver showing up for each other. That’s what makes you love this city.”
Gonzales is coordinating logistics for the phone bank, which was thought up and executed by the Denver delegation to the state legislature in partnership with Denver City Council, the Regional Transportation District and Denver Public Schools.
The idea grew out of a realization that there “was a gap for individuals who are 65 and up,” Gonzales said. Denver Public Schools was in constant and regular communication with the 90,000 school-age children and their families, and the city’s Registered Neighborhood Organizations were reaching residents already engaged in those networks.
Older Denverites, however, were slipping through the cracks.
That's why volunteers are being called to answer any questions seniors may have (using a script provided by the phone bank’s organizers) and connect them with local food assistance, transportation, financial support, job opportunities and any other resources they may need.
Denver City Council offices are helping with follow up for any requests or questions that can’t be addressed over the phone. But right now, those responsibilities are somewhat light.
“Anecdotally, what I’ve been hearing (from volunteers) is that not a lot of people right now are saying, ‘I need this now,’” said Council President Jolon Clark. “But these conversations for the volunteers are a lot longer than they anticipate, because they’re running into a lot people who are stuck at home and are really happy to have somebody new to talk to and just be able to chat for a while.”
For Kimberly Nuffer, a Denver-based clinical social worker in private practice, her experience is not far off. She recently started volunteering for the phone bank and has made about 10 calls. She plans to reach out to more seniors over the next few weeks.
“It’s fun because the people who I have connected with have been very grateful to have someone to talk to,” she said. “And it’s enjoyable for me as well. It’s kind of like I’m talking to my grandparents again.”
Just a few hours before Nuffer spoke to Colorado Politics, she said she had called a 79-year-old man who — despite having had recently gone through surgery for a femur he broke in January on top of being alone, on dialysis and on a Section 8 housing voucher — he still exuded “such a positive outlook,” something she said stuck with her.
That’s part of the “beauty” of this whole volunteering process, she said, pointing to research that shows the benefits that talking to strangers can have on people's well-being.
”You end up not just giving to other people, but you actually get something in return, a sense that you’re contributing to the greater good and helping out your fellow older Denverites.”
It’s also simple and safe to do, she said, which was echoed by another volunteer, Tate Carpenter, who is a council aide for Clark.
“It’s easier than you would think,” she said. “You’re not asking for anything from anyone — just calling a neighbor and making sure they’re OK."
On top of that, she said, you can help others without having to leave home.
“It’s just so wonderful to provide help when you feel so helpless,” Carpenter said.
Anyone interested in assisting with phone bank efforts need only a computer and smart phone and can sign up to volunteer here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.