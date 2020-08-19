Homelessness in Denver was already a crisis before the coronavirus pandemic hit, but as unemployment soars, service providers predict the problem could get much worse. Now the city is looking to open a new shelter to address the issue.
Housing officials have proposed using federal emergency funds for a 10-year, nearly $20 million lease with DENCOM LLC to establish the new shelter, which would serve about 400 people, in Northeast Park Hill.
“We know that the solution for homelessness is housing,” Britta Fisher, the city’s chief housing officer, told the Denver City Council’s homelessness committee Tuesday. The new shelter, whose operator has not yet been chosen, is but a “partial solution,” she said, needed to house people through the pandemic, which has cut Denver’s shelter capacity by 56%, or about 1,200 beds, because of social distancing requirements.
“I’m especially concerned to get through this winter,” Fisher said, as warm summer nights have made it comfortable for many people to avoid shelters and sleep outside.
The new shelter would be located at 4600 E. 48th Ave., adjacent to an existing shelter, operated by Denver Rescue Mission, which Fisher said would allow the new shelter to leverage those resources. It would be open 24 hours, and the city is exploring ways to serve couples, pet owners, women and more who struggle to be accommodated in the traditional shelter system.
Earlier this year, the city stood up two emergency homeless shelters at the National Western Complex and the nearby Denver Coliseum, which together slept more than a thousand people. The city also secured more than 800 hotel rooms for people without housing who were affected by or at risk of catching the coronavirus.
This month, women and transgender people who were sleeping at the Coliseum have since been moved to hotel rooms and other existing shelters, Fisher said. The men sleeping at the National Western Complex, which is now closed, have since been moved into the Coliseum.
If the new shelter proposal is approved by the full Denver City Council next month, the city would use federal funds to cover payment for the first year’s contract, with plans to pursue dollars from the state and private donors for subsequent years.
“At the end of the day, do we like to have smaller shelters? Sure we do,” Fisher said. “However, in this emergency pandemic response, we have had a blow to our capacity. We need more space and we really need to look for some flexible spaces like this that could be programmed in a variety of ways as our numbers and needs flex and change throughout this virus response.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.