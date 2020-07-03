Passenger traffic is picking up at Denver International Airport since the coronavirus pandemic began tanking most travel plans three months ago.
In July, historically the airport’s busiest month, airport officials expect to see the highest passenger numbers since the virus hit in March.
Although traffic was down by about 75% in June, DIA still had the second busiest TSA checkpoints of any other airport in the country that month, officials reported in a press release on Wednesday.
Some international airlines are beginning to resume service at DIA, including Air Canada after a three-month pause. As of Wednesday, Air Canada offers nonstop flights to Vancouver once a day. Direct flights from Denver to Toronto and Montreal are scheduled to start Aug. 1.
“We are delighted to have another foreign-flag carrier return to DEN as service to our international network slowly resumes,” airport CEO Kim Day said in a statement. “Air Canada has been an important partner for (DIA) for nearly 25 years and they will continue to be as we work together to connect our passengers globally once again."
About two weeks earlier, the airport resumed its first international flight for essential travel, between Denver and Guadalajara. Volaris, a low-cost airline based in Mexico, is now operating service two days a week between the two cities through the rest of the year. The company expects to resume nonstop flights from Denver to Mexico City and Chihuahua as public health conditions improve.
Southwest has also resumed nonstop international service to Denver.
“I am pleased that flights are once again up and running between Denver and Vancouver, just one example among many of the strong connections between Colorado and Canada,” Canadian Consul General Stéphane Lessard said in a statement. “These flights will help facilitate essential and business travel across our shared border. I look forward to more direct flights resuming soon and to the day that our two countries can safely lift the current travel restrictions.”
Travel between the U.S. and Canada are in place for non-essential travel through July 21 and passengers are “urged to review government guidelines before traveling,” airport officials say.
