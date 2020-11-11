The Xcel Energy Foundation granted $15,000 to the Denver Inner City Parish on Wednesday to support the nonprofit’s work in the relief and long-term recovery efforts for Denverites during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The DICP is a nonprofit that provides services, including a food pantry, to lower-income families. The organization serves more than 414,500 meals and reaches more than 15,000 people every year. Additional programs at the food pantry include those targeted for seniors, unemployment assistance, care navigation, diaper distribution and more.
“This will go a long way in helping us meet the growing need in our community and will also serve to help us stimulate other funders to give," Larry Martinez, executive director of DICP, said in a statement Wednesday.
“I couldn’t be more excited to hear Denver Inner City Parish receiving this amazing contribution. They are an incredible asset to the community,” Denver City Councilwoman Jamie Torres, whose district includes the food pantry, said in a statement Wednesday. “Now, more than ever, our residents are seeking assistance and that includes access to healthy foods, housing assistance, applying for unemployment and medical assistance. We couldn’t be more thankful to have the Parish continuing serving the community during these unprecedented times.”
Largely through Xcel Energy shareholder dollars, the Xcel Energy Foundation supports nonprofits that perform in one or more of their four focus areas: economic sustainability, education, environment and arts and culture. Since the start of the pandemic, the charitable organization has invested an additional $350,000 to nonprofits across Colorado to support relief and recovery initiatives.
