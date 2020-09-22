The Denver Department of Housing Stability is positioned to receive an increase in funding next year, at a time when just about every other agency will see deep cuts in the wake of a crushing recession caused by the pandemic.
For years, the city has fought and failed to get at the heart of its persistent homelessness problem. From housing to health care, Denver’s leadership has been criticized for falling short on all fronts to protect its poor. But in 2021, Mayor Michael Hancock’s administration has proposed that HOST — as the department created last October is dubbed — grow by 28%, for a new total of about $27 million.
The investments are intended to help address the city’s growing homelessness crisis by preserving funds for homelessness resolution, as well as expanding investments in shelter operations, outreach, hiring and critical services for the nearly 4,200 unhoused residents in Denver, according to the latest Point-in-Time count conducted in January.
The agency would also be allotted resources to maintain essential care during the pandemic, which has taken the lives of at least seven unhoused residents and infected more than 600, representing about 5% of the total COVID-19 cases in Denver.
“We have certainly no guarantees that we will have a pandemic licked by the end of 2020, and we need to be able to resource those continued efforts in 2021,” Britta Fisher, the city’s chief housing officer, told the Denver City Council during budget hearings Monday.
Boosting the budget, Fisher said, will also help HOST provide more equitable service, particularly to people of color, who not only are disproportionately impacted by homelessness, but also underrepresented in home ownership and have a long history of facing racism in the housing market.
“As we look at our own policies and investments, we need to make sure that we are dismantling any racist policies and systems,” Fisher said, “and that we are ensuring that we are investing in a way that does not continue to spread impact for BIPOC overall.”
The largest investment next year, of $5 million, will go toward operating a new 24-hour shelter at 4600 E. 48th Ave. in Northeast Park Hill, which will serve up to 450 people as soon as December, depending how quickly renovations on the 82,000-square-foot space take.
More shelter beds are needed, Fisher said, because Denver’s shelter capacity has been sliced by 56%, or about 1,200 beds, due to social distancing requirements aimed at mitigating the spread of the virus. One of her goals next year, however, is to begin increasing capacity again at existing shelters.
The other major financial change comes in the form of a $1.5 million expansion for outreach and referral services, which HOST plans to use in part to focus on a different approach to addressing the numerous large outdoor encampments around the city.
As part of the new strategy, the department is finalizing a new contract, Fisher said, that would expand its on-the-ground services, which are currently conducted by the Denver Street Outreach Collaborative, a partnership of city agencies and nonprofits, including the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless.
“This new approach is really targeted at persons who have experience with homelessness, so utilizing peers and outreach workers,” as well as nurses and other medical professionals, “so that we can both target folks who may be COVID positive or have underlying health conditions and … penetrate these larger encampments”’ with the “deliberative” goal of moving them into the more than 900 respite and protective action motel rooms the city is leasing, said James Ginsburg, HOST’s deputy director.
The department will also continue its efforts to provide affordable housing in Denver, which was recently ranked as the second-most “intensely gentrifying” city in the country. City data shows the median income in Denver increased less than 10% annually between 2005 and 2018, while rents started growing faster in 2010 and rose about 13% every year between 2015 and 2018.
In 2021, HOST plans to add 612 new affordable housing units in Denver, a slight bump from last year, during which the department added a little under 600.
“We are putting emphasis on multi-bedroom units, as well as on the deepest levels of affordability, and when we do that, we generate less overall units than if we put them at the highest levels of affordability with the least amount of subsidy,” Fisher explained.
The housing agency also plans to preserve an additional 294 affordable units next year, bringing the total units preserved or created to more than 900.
Despite an increase in funding, however, the scale of investment still falls short of fully addressing city needs.
“What we see happening for people experiencing homelessness is really a symptom of larger problems that we have with lack of housing affordability, lack of affordable housing availability, impacts to people's incomes, and this mismatch between the wages that are available and the amounts needed in order to afford housing in our community,” Fisher said.
HOST still lacks the resources to provide enough affordable homes to meet demand, she said, and so efforts in the meantime must continue around harm-reduction work, providing services and supplying shelter.
“But, overall, what we are working on in Denver is to really transform all of that into a rehousing system,” Fisher said.
Of the mayor’s proposed $1.3 billion budget, about 2% would be devoted to affordable housing and homelessness resolution. For comparison, roughly 42% would go toward public safety, as the document stands now.
The Denver City Council will continue to hold budget hearings through Sept. 24, after which the elected officials can propose changes to the Hancock administration before they vote on the final version in November.
