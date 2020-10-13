A longtime leader in affordable housing was named Tuesday as the sole finalist for the head position of the Denver Housing Authority, a quasi-governmental agency largely funded by the federal government to own and operate thousands of public housing units across the city.
David Nisivoccia, who has worked in public and affordable housing since 1998, was picked by the Board of Commissioners of DHA after a “lengthy” national search, multiple rounds of interviews and virtual staff and resident forums, DHA said in a statement.
Nisivoccia's salary is still under negotiations, the authority said.
If negotiations go smoothly, he will leave the San Antonio Housing Authority, where he has served as executive director since 2015. Prior to that position, he served as the head of the Fort Pierce Housing Authority in Fort Pierce, Florida.
At the San Antonio Housing Authority, Nisivoccia oversees more than 500 employees and an annual operating budget of $186 million, and assets valued at $500 million, according to the SAHA. He also led the planning and rollout of Victoria Commons, an $82 million, mixed-income community near downtown San Antonio, and a $97.8 million, 248-unit mixed-income development on the city’s eastside.
Nisivoccia is positioned to succeed Ismael Guerrero, who exited DHA in June after serving more than a decade at its helm. Guerrero now leads Mercy Housing, a national affordable housing nonprofit based in Denver.
“Conducting a search of this magnitude during a worldwide pandemic proved to be a unique experience, but DHA is confident that its search process was far reaching and inclusive,” the agency said Tuesday.
DHA selected Bridge Partners, a minority-owned business “with a focus on diversity and inclusion,” for assistance in the nationwide search.
The quasi-municipal corporation manages over 12,000 housing units and housing choice vouchers and provides housing to more than 25,000 low- to middle-income residents.
