Denver's downtown homeless people will have to find another home once the city sweeps them from a couple of blocks near the state Capitol this week.

Advocates want compassion and justice.

At a noontime press conference organization by Denver Homeless Out Loud, people told their stories of what it's like to be shooed away from a city park.

"They took our stuff, and I didn't think that was fair," a relatively young homeless man identified only as Green Eyes said into a bullhorn at East 14th Avenue and Logan Street. "So we moved our tents over, and now they're giving us another warning that have we have to move on again, so we're trying to figure out what we can do, what kind of help we can get."

No one from the city is telling them where they should go or what they should do to exist, abide by the law and avoid getting COVID-19 in a shelter. Right now, homeless people would settle for some new tents and a place to put them, Green Eyes said.

"If we're such an eyesore get us some nice new tents," he said.

The city public works department, which is coordinating the sweep, d

Homelessness in the city is headed to the Nov. 3. ballot, when Denver voters will decide whether to pass a 0.25% sales tax to address homelessness in the city.

Homeless people also appear to be headed to court.

Denver Homeless Out Loud and 10 homeless people plan to sue city and dozens of individuals, agencies and organizations over previous sweeps this year with the help of the law firm of Killmer, Lane & Newman.

Attorney Andy McNulty said that despite agreeing to stop taking our homeless neighbors' property without notice. Moving people creates public health risks, he said.

"The sweeps are inhumane and must end," McNulty said in a statement. "To take away our homeless neighbors' only possessions, during a global pandemic, is cruel. Today, we say enough is enough."

Despite a city ordinance that forbids "urban camping," people stay in tents and sleeping bags along streets near the Capitol these days.

Speakers at the noon press conference said being forced out violated their dignity if not their civil rights, tying the issue as well to racism, affordable housing and police brutality.

Jerry Burton had a successful case in Denver County Court last year that claimed his Eighth Amendment protections against “cruel and unusual punishment” were violated.

"We as unhoused and we have houses," he said. "We must all come together to solve this so everyone can have a house."

However, the camping ban persists, and last year when 84% of Denver voters opposed a repeal.

The city's public works department notified members of the City Council and staff about this week's sweeps in an email last Friday that it would clear out camps near East 14th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street about five blocks east of the state Capitol on Wednesday. Crews will do the same Thursday a few blocks east of there near 14th and Clarkson Street.

"The City works very hard to connect people experiencing homelessness with services, but cannot allow unsafe and unsanitary conditions to continue as it puts everyone at risk, including those who are experiencing homelessness," the public works department said in a statement to Colorado Politics Monday. "The City posted those areas last week for cleanups this week to address deteriorating conditions and encumbrances in the public right of way. As always, outreach teams are visiting these areas in advance to connect people to services, shelter and housing. The City also offers free storage of personal possessions, for up to 60 days."

The sweeps are the latest development in the city's ongoing attempts to address homelessness, made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic that's driven people away from indoor shelters.

The Denver City Council also is considering a zoning amendment that would temporarily free up property for sites placed off limits by existing land-use rules. The change also would allow bars and restaurants to hold more operations outdoors.

The deciding factor for the 21-day permit is whether the use "preserves and promotes the public health, safety and welfare of the inhabitants of the city, and of the public generally, and encourages and facilitates the orderly growth and expansion of the city," according to the proposal pending before the council. A public hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12.

Advocates have been looking for a temporary managed camping site, or “Safe Outdoor Space,” for people homeless people during the pandemic for months.

Two sites have been proposed: the parking lot at the Denver Coliseum and a strip of right-of-way between Sonny Lawson Park and the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library in Five Points. Both met resistance in the respective areas.

Last weekend the Colorado Village Collaborative, the nonprofit that would manage campsites, set up an unoccupied site at Belong Church at East 16th Avenue and Ogden Street. The collaborative and the Interfaith Alliance of Colorado held "open houses" to offer more public information Saturday and Sunday.

+5 Denver community urged to visit replica safe-camping site for homeless this weekend After three months of trying and failing to secure a temporary managed camping site, or “Saf…

Denver housing, homelessness agency to see rare budget growth next year amid financial crisis The Denver Department of Housing Stability is positioned to receive an increase in funding next year, at a time when just about every other agency will see deep cuts in the wake of a crushing recession caused by the pandemic.

Denver Gazette: No on 2B; the homeless don’t need another handout If only a little more money — say, the 0.25% sales tax hike proposed in Question 2B on Denve…