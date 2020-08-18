Tuesday marks the 58th day that Denver has reached temperatures over 90 degrees, as wildfires rage outside the city and the state weathers a drought.
However, 2020 is on track to tie for second place by the end of the week, as the National Weather Service the mid-90s every day until at least next week.
CBS4 also reports that June and July were among the hottest on record in Denver, and this month is currently the hottest August on record with an average of 77.1 degrees, Monday was the seventh consecutive day in August with highs in the 90s.
Evan Direnzo, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said that while this consistent above-90 degree temperature is not in and of itself dangerous, the repeatedly high temperatures coupled with general dryness and winds increases the fire risk.
“Heat just makes it easier to start a fire,” Direnzo said. “The ingredients for fire are generally heat, some wind and dryness. We have the heat and we have the dryness right now, we have had it for a while right now. When it gets hot and it stays hot, and it tends to get dry when that happens, you tend to see more fires.”
Currently there are four major wildfires blazing across Colorado: Pine Gulch, Grizzly Creek, Cameron’s Peak and William’s Fork. The fires have collectively burned an area around 193 combined square miles, or 123,664 acres. The Pine Gulch fire is the fourth-largest wildfire in Colorado’s recorded history.
