Denver Health has joined 38 health systems across the country in declaring racism a public health crisis.
“No person of decency can look at the images of George Floyd’s killing without feelings of rage, horror, shame, and grief. The deaths of George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor — and too many others — are unjust and unconscionable,” the statement reads.
The hospital systems, which collectively employ half a million workers, asserted that systemic racism poses a “real threat” to their patients and communities. Factors such as poverty, substandard housing, mass incarceration and unemployment — that disproportionately affect communities of color — contribute to health inequities.
“Systemic racism results in generational trauma and poverty, while also unquestionably causing higher rates of illness and death in Black and Indigenous communities and communities of color,” the hospitals wrote.
This year, amid a pandemic and racial unrest stemming from the police killings of Black Americans, dozens of localities and the governors of Nevada, Michigan and Wisconsin have also deemed racism a public health crisis.
“We support the expansion of documented equity decision-making frameworks that are transparent to the public, agency organizational work plans to address and correct embedded policies that discriminate and perpetuate racism [and] educational efforts to address and dismantle racism, including how racism affects individual and population health,” read a June proclamation from the Denver city council.
