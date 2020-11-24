What would normally be a standard operating agreement between the city and Denver Health and Hospital Authority was subject to a much closer look Monday night from the city’s legislative branch, which has heard numerous complaints that allege hospital leadership is “union-busting” employees who seek better pay and working conditions in the midst of a monthslong pandemic.
Many Denver Health workers began unionizing in May after it became public that hospital executives received bonuses — some upwards of $200,000 — one week after hospital staff were asked to take pay cuts. Many workers who have joined Denver Health Workers United, several of whom spoke up Monday during a public hearing on the agreement, have claimed they have been silenced, intimidated or retaliated against in their efforts to receive more protective equipment, training, hazard pay and sick leave.
“My job is currently under threat because I have spoken up,” Dr. Katherine Bakes, a pediatric emergency medicine specialist at Denver Health, told council members. “If I can be retaliated against, I can’t imagine what workers who don’t have my title must feel when trying to speak up about their workers’ rights.”
Denver Health CEO Robin Wittenstein denied anti-union activities and insisted that “working directly with employees on the issues they raise is the best approach, and that is the approach we have taken.”
On Monday evening, council members unanimously, albeit many begrudgingly, approved the hospital's 2021 operating agreement. The one-year contract is worth about $61.5 million in taxpayer funds and includes 2.5% increases for about 225 employees, according to Brad Membel, the hospital’s associate chief financial officer. The majority of the funds support low-income and uninsured patients, emergency medical services, mental and physical public health programs, and prisoner medical services.
Before council members OK'd the contract, however, they took turns grilling Denver Health officials to make sure they knew many council members were passing the agreement not as a win for hospital leadership, but out of necessity for its operations, staff and the people who need its help.
“It doesn’t serve the city to vote down this operating agreement,” Councilwoman Jamie Torres said. “It does, however, serve the city for you to be a better employer, to respect the right of your employees to organize and give them a workplace that they feel safe and they can be proud of.”
Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval sharply criticized the lack of response to a letter a number of elected officials sent in late spring backing workers' rights to unionize.
“Fourteen state senators, 29 state representatives, three U.S. Congress members and nine city council members doesn’t illicit a response?” Sandoval, who requested Monday's public hearing, asked Wittenstein.
Wittenstein said the statement did not include questions and therefore did not require a reply.
Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca has said since the start of the pandemic, her office has experienced an “onslaught” of communication from Denver Health employees raising “multiple issues, even beyond the salary increases.”
During a council meeting in May, CdeBaca said she had received multiple calls from workers who “felt like their safety and health has been jeopardized” and were “betrayed and demoralized” by hospital leadership. Those calls have yet to stop.
“The only thing saving this contract is that we have a city that is dying,” CdeBaca said Monday night, referring to coronavirus deaths. “This is not a vote of confidence in Denver Health at all, and I want that to be very clear.”
“I will be supporting this not because I want to, but because I have no other choice,” Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer said.
Councilwoman Robin Kniech said she hopes the concerns brought up during the meeting lead to meaningful change. Councilman Chris Herndon said he trusts Wittenstein and her team will ensure it does.
