Denver’s third round of coronavirus relief funding will come in the form of nearly two dozen projects totaling $12.6 million.
The funding plan, advanced Tuesday by Denver City Council’s Finance and Governance Committee, will use $8.3 million to expand shelter capacity for people experiencing homelessness, $1 million toward rental assistance for 180 Denver households, $2.4 million in relief to the nonprofit and business community, $800,000 to support childcare services for workers, and $130,000 to extend the city’s temporary shared streets program through the end of the year, according to Rory Reagan, a financial management specialist in the city’s finance department.
As part of the third funding phase, an additional $1.69 million will be allocated for six projects related to the city’s pandemic response. The projects include creating touchless fixtures at city facilities, enhancing data analytics to help inform pandemic-related decision-making, and providing care services for essential city workers looking after a family member or other dependents.
“The coronavirus continues to impact our community and economy on all fronts, so it is critical we continue to support our community needs across the board from housing and childcare support to helping local businesses and nonprofits survive in this economic crisis,” Mayor Michael Hancock stated in a news release Wednesday.
Denver has received $126.8 million from the federal $150 billion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The city has dispensed the funds in phases. The first release of funding, announced May 29, totaled $20 million. The second, announced Aug. 6, was higher at $25.6 million.
“We intentionally phased our release of coronavirus relief funding to ensure we were able to support our community for the duration of 2020,” Hancock said, “which is even more necessary now given the inaction by the White House to continue federal support to our communities.”
Accounting for the third round of city relief funding, the majority of dollars — about $50.5 million — have been dedicated to shelter and housing. Funding for citywide emergency response operations comes in second at about $40 million, followed by economic support and recovery with $20 million.
In the Finance and Governance Committee on Tuesday, Councilwoman At-Large Robin Kniech raised an eyebrow at the $972,000 planned for efforts to drive more tourists to Denver restaurants and hotels, including through Restaurant Week.
“It’s not that I don’t think economic stimulus is important,” she said, “I just am questioning funding already planned events and in how you are measuring the fact that we’re going to get more economic output because of the dollars we’re putting in.”
Kate Barton, senior vice president of special projects at the Downtown Denver Partnership, said the downtown area has been hit hard. When looking at retail sales in the second quarter, the downtown district is down 63% compared to 48% of the greater city.
“We’re seeing an outsized impact in our center city,” Barton said, and so it’s “critically important” to be given the resources to promote events, retail and hotel deals, as well as ways to eat safely outdoors.
Councilman Chris Hinds lauded the city's funding plan was and said he agreed with the “vast majority” of decisions made.
CARES Act funds must be spent by Dec. 30, otherwise, it’s on the city to cover what’s left. Aid granted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency must be matched by the city 25% but are eligible as long as the federal emergency disaster declaration remains in place.
Altogether, when calculating federal FEMA approved, FEMA requested, CARES Act, and the local coronavirus response special revenue fund, the city will funnel a total of $243.8M toward its COVID-19 response.
Denver has reserved $22.7M in case FEMA does not cover the cost of emergency shelter for people experiencing homelessness. The city has requested FEMA reimbursement for those costs and expects a determination from FEMA in the coming month, according to the Department of Finance.
The city may roll out a fourth funding phase if FEMA agrees to reimburse the sheltering costs, and depending on the timing of the approval.
“We’re looking at mid-November as to when we hope to hear from them,” Margaret Danuser, the city’s deputy chief financial officer, told committee members Tuesday. “That really puts us under the gun to get funds out of the door if it is indeed that late in the year.”
If that’s the case, Danuser said the city will look to fund “shovel ready” projects, meaning the project “has to be ready to transact” and “most importantly...receive the benefit and use of the services that we’re paying for by Dec. 30,” according to guidelines from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
To see the complete list of projects receiving support through Denver’s third round of COVID-19 relief funds, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.