The organizers of a ballot initiative campaign to ban the use of facial recognition software in Denver did not turn in any signatures by the May 4 deadline.
Proponents, who went by the name of “5280 not 1984,” drafted a measure to ban the city from using the software and “using data derived from such a system in certain proceedings” — namely legal or policymaking proceedings. The group originally submitted the proposal to the Denver city council in August 2019 and the website indicated that they had collected 4,875 signatures out of 8,265 needed. The website also noted a status of “campaign suspended.”
As of April 21, the title was approved for one other potential ballot initiative, whose signatures are due on Oct. 18. The measure, called “Let Denver Vote,” would require voter approval for commercial or residential construction on city parks that are protected by a conservation easement, or for any termination of a conservation easement. There would be an exemption for the creation of a new park.
Denverite reported that the measure is a response to the debate over the Park Hill golf course, which some Denver residents want to preserve while others see a development potential. A conservation easement protects the 155-acre site, although a developer purchased the land in 2019 for $24 million.
