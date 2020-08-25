Denver is pursuing a new project that would loosen certain zoning regulations, such as height restrictions, to incentivize developers to build more affordable housing across the city.
The Affordable Housing Zoning Incentive stems from a partnership between the city’s Community Planning and Development Department and the Office of Housing Stability with the goal of directing construction of affordable and mixed-income housing near transit-rich areas, including in areas vulnerable to displacement as well as areas of opportunity with access to jobs and amenities, such as parks.
“Our incomes are not rising at the same level of housing costs, and that gap is only widening,” Analiese Hock, the principal city planner, told Denver City Council’s Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Tuesday. “This project is really an important piece of the puzzle in terms of how Denver thinks about supporting our broader housing needs.”
Housing is considered "affordable" when it does not eat up more than 30% of someone's income to live there. An estimated 1 in 3 households are cost-burdened, according to the city’s planning department, citing the American Community Survey. Twenty percent of households are severely cost-burdened, or paying 50% or more of their income on housing.
Currently, Colorado state law on rent control and related court decisions “significantly limits” Denver’s ability to address the need for affordable housing, Hock said.
One way around that, city planners found, is to create incentives through zoning.
Increased density, reduced parking, reduced fees and other strategies can offset costs for developers and can be used as incentives to include affordable units in what may otherwise be a market rate development.
The city first tried out the concept when it adopted a pilot program in 2018 around the Regional Transportation District light rail station at 38th and Blake. As of January, four development projects there have yielded 36 affordable units, which represent about 5.6% of their units combined. The city’s goal is 10% and part of the way it can get there, planners say, is by changing the zoning code’s base height requirement, which they say is currently sufficient for many developers.
Planners and housing experts also looked to peer cities such as Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, Minneapolis and Seattle, that have implemented incentive-based systems in the past few years to respond to affordable housing needs.
The Affordable Housing Zoning Incentive Project kicked off in January and is expected to wrap up in Spring 2021. City staff will work with a volunteer advisory committee of community and industry representatives and the public to develop recommended changes to the Denver Zoning Code and Denver Revised Municipal Code.
The next immediate steps will be to conduct a financial feasibility analysis to understand what level of incentives are needed to provide a “strong commitment” to affordable housing.
City planners insist that community members will be engaged “at each step” of the process.
Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval stressed the importance of community input and said she was holding virtual office hours on Fridays that include city planners so that projects such as this can be explained thoroughly to her constituents before they make their way to the floor of the Denver City Council.
“Oftentimes I feel like we are reacting to what Community Planning and Development is pushing out instead of being more proactive with our outreach,” she said, before encouraging her colleagues to start advertising the project to their own communities. “That way, by the time it comes to City Council in spring, we’ve had a little bit more outreach.”
Councilwoman Robin Kniech agreed, but said it’s important to recognize “the tension between perfection of process and urgency of answers. … Our constituents are feeling the urgency of this affordable housing question in new development.”
She said council members too have indicated the urgency of affordable housing, yet have been “fairly harsh” with the planning department when they feel “they haven’t spent years and years and years doing process or that they didn’t have a neighborhood meeting in every single neighborhood.”
Finding the balance is important, she said, but council members are not making it easy. “I think they’re in a hard spot when we say there’s a crisis and then we also have standards that are difficult to gauge.”
Community meetings are expected to be scheduled in September and October. All opportunities to participate will be online.
