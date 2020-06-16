At the request of the Hancock administration, the Denver City Council extended for the third time the city’s disaster emergency declaration until July 20 in response to the coronavirus.
Gov. Jared Polis on May 22 extended the declaration of a disaster emergency for Colorado for another 30 days.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock first declared a state of emergency on March 12, enabling the administration to tap into additional funding streams and resources to support the city’s efforts to slow the spread of the virus.
“The occurrence or imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury or loss of life or property resulting from COVID-19 continues to require emergency action and resources to avert danger or damage and to protect public health,” the declaration states.
“This emergency declaration is necessary for the City to continue to receive federal public assistance funds for emergency protective measures,” as well as to ensure the city has the “ability to expedite procurement for critical services that provide shelter for people in need and purchase protective equipment for Denver’s essential workers, among other time-sensitive needs.”
As of June 15, there have been at least 6,301 COVID-19 cases and at least 305 related deaths, according to the latest data reported by Denver Public Health.
As of June 11, Denver has spent $40.4 million on supplies, equipment and facilities responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the city’s latest emergency situation report.
The city has received roughly $144.5 million in federal support and reimbursements for its COVID-19 response, the city’s Emergency Operations Center reports.
