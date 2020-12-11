Denver is funneling $4 million in federal COVID-19 emergency cash toward rental and utility assistance, small businesses and workers, city officials announced Thursday.

The Department of Finance will split $3 million equally between the city’s Temporary Rental and Utility Assistance program and local small businesses that have suffered the blow of public health restrictions.

An additional $1 million will be allocated toward restaurant and hotel workers who have been laid off, furloughed or taken major pay cuts during the pandemic. The funds for that group will be deployed through a partnership with the Colorado Restaurant Foundation to ensure “rapid deployment directly to workers,” officials stated in a news release.

“We are doing everything we can to maximize our local funding and resources to support the Denver community hardest hit by the pandemic,” Mayor Michael Hancock said in a statement, “but without an additional federal stimulus dollars from Congress, tens of thousands of Denver workers will lose their pandemic unemployment, businesses will lose tax credits and deductions that have helped them avoid laying off or furloughing more workers.

“Congress must act to keep our economy out of a double-dip recession and even more pain and struggle for our residents,” he demanded.

Hancock and other city officials, along with Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, continue to condemn Congress for having yet to pass a relief package at a time when unemployment claims hit a seven-month high, greater revenue loss looms and federal emergency funds are less than three weeks away from running out.

“The utter failure and refusal of Congress to help is shameful,” Hancock said in a press conference last month, as he detailed tighter restrictions on the city. “At time of national crisis, with lives and livelihoods at stake, the fact that some elected officials are chasing conspiracy theories about the election, undermining democracy, still debating the usefulness of masks, is simply appalling to me.”

The city received a total of $126.8 million from the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, of which it has spent roughly $103 million. Any unused dollars will go toward eligible 2020 expenses to “preserve capacity for emergency recovery needs” into next year, DOF spokeswoman Julie Smith said.