Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced Thursday she will charge Matthew Dolloff, a man contracted as private security for 9News at a pair of rallies in Civic Center Park on Oct. 10, with second-degree murder for shooting Lee Keltner following the demonstrations. The Sunday after the shooting, it came to light that Dolloff does not have the license required by the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses for private security guards. That means there is no record he underwent training and didn’t have an authorization to work in plain clothes or carry a gun.