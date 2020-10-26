Denver District Attorney Beth McCann on Monday found no criminal charges were warranted against an officer who shot and injured a machete-wielding man in the Cole neighborhood this year.
“When faced with this lethal threat, Officer [Samuel] Bailey reasonably believed that no lesser amount of force would be adequate to defend himself,” wrote McCann in a letter to Chief of Police Paul Pazen. It was her twenty-ninth such letter declining to charge an officer for use of force since she took office in 2017.
In the early afternoon of Sept. 26 this year, a witness reported a man carrying a large knife or machete and threatening people in the vicinity of Race Street and 37th Avenue. The 9-1-1 caller worried for the safety of children in a nearby park.
According to the district attorney's narrative, Bailey exited his vehicle and saw Herber Gonzales, who was carrying a machete with a nearly 11-inch blade. Although Bailey told Gonzales to drop his weapon, Gonzales ran toward the officer with the machete raised.
Bailey fired his gun seven times and hit Gonzales with two or three bullets. Bailey called for an ambulance and administered first aid. A bullet also struck a parked civilian vehicle.
The 9-1-1 caller, who described the interaction in a police interview, recounted a similar version of events. Other witnesses stated that Gonzales would have “chopped [Bailey] up” if the officer had not fired and that Bailey “didn’t do anything wrong.”
CBS4 reported at the time that this was Bailey’s first officer-involved shooting.
Gonzales survived the shooting. Multiple witnesses indicated he had acted strangely before the confrontation with Bailey. Police charged him with first degree assault, felony menacing and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.
Bailey told investigators that he fired because he did not want to risk Gonzales entering the park to cause injury or take hostages. He said Gonzales “instantly” charged him as soon as he saw the officer.
“I’ll say it again, his eyes were completely dead,” Bailey said in his statement. “I’ve never seen expressionless eyes like that.” He added he believed Gonzales was attempting to kill him.
McCann’s letter observed that deadly physical force is permissible if an individual reasonably believes they or another party are in imminent danger and that less-than-lethal force is inadequate.
“After a thorough review of the evidence, I conclude that a jury would find that Officer Bailey had justification to fire at Mr. Gonzales in self-defense,” she wrote.
Since May 2017, McCann on 29 occasions has found no charges warranted against law enforcement officers who discharged their weapons. None of the letters has recommended prosecution. The day before her swearing-in, her predecessor cleared another officer, marking the thirtieth such instance since 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.