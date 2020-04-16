Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca on Thursday called for Mayor Michael Hancock to take “immediate action” to better protect residents of color who are being disproportionately impacted by the novel coronavirus.
New data from the state health department shows that black residents make up an outsized number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, reflecting a similar trend across the country and around Denver. Numbers from Colorado’s Tri-County Health Department reveal that African Americans, Latinos and Hispanics in Denver’s suburbs are being impacted by COVID-19 at up to 2.5 times the rate as white Coloradans.
Although the mayor’s office didn’t immediately respond to Colorado Politics’ request for comment Thursday, Hancock during a press conference Monday addressed the findings and said the city was “taking particular steps to protect those residents” who are being hardest hit.
“I appreciate Mayor Hancock’s quick acknowledgment of this dire problem during Monday’s news conference,” CdeBaca, who represents neighborhoods such as Elyria-Swansea and Five Points, said in a statement. “However, it’s not enough to say ‘this is why it’s important to stay indoors’ — there are several additional concrete steps the city must take to address the unique way this crisis impacts communities of color, and I’m hopeful that we can work together to make them a reality.”
The mayor on Monday said he’s asked the city's health department to perform a detailed analysis of the disparity of COVID-19 cases in certain neighborhoods.
Hancock also said a medical clinic and testing center was recently opened in Denver's Montbello neighborhood, which is experiencing a higher COVID-19 infection rate. He also announced that another health care facility, to be called the Peña Medical Clinic, will soon open on the north side of Denver to conduct additional testing for higher-risk residents.
Meanwhile, the city is developing a comprehensive strategy to address the health inequities among people of color, said Bob McDonald, executive director of Denver’s public health department.
"Now that the data's coming in, we need to take a look at why those disparities are existing," he said. "Once we know why that's occurring, then we can be more targeted in our strategies. And that's a great deal of the work that we're going to be doing moving forward in the upcoming week."
In addition to calling for the tracking of demographics of essential workers, CdeBaca is also demanding increased enforcement of worksite compliance monitoring, providing free personal protective equipment to at-risk workers, increasing public health education efforts in Denver’s black and brown communities, and establishing a distinction between essential and non-essential construction jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.