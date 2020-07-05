The fight to allow pit bulls in Denver may not be over.
Denver Councilman Chris Herndon, who represents District 8, tried earlier this year to repeal the city’s decades-old pit bull ban but failed after the council fell short of gathering the votes needed to overturn Mayor Michael Hancock’s veto.
Now Herndon is working to gain support from at least six other council members who will agree to send the issue to the voters this November. He will formally present his ballot initiative before the Finance and Governance Committee later this month.
Despite uncertainty about whether his colleagues will agree that now is the right time — amid the coronavirus pandemic and a civil rights movement — to push this issue forward, Herndon is unwavering.
“I don’t think there’s ever the wrong time to do the right thing,” he told Colorado Politics in a phone interview Thursday.
“When it comes to this particular law that's been on the books for decades, it’s still the wrong way that we should be dealing with behavior of animals by banning an entire breed," he said, "so, I do think this is the time to continue this conversation.”
The Denver City Council needed nine votes on Feb. 24 to override Hancock’s first veto in his three-term tenure. In an 8-5 vote, the body fell one vote shy of making it happen.
Council members Kendra Black, Candi CdeBaca, Jolon Clark, Chris Herndon, Chris Hinds, Robin Kniech, Amanda Sandoval and Jamie Torres voted in favor of bypassing Hancock’s decision. Kevin Flynn, Stacie Gilmore, Paul Kashmann, Debbie Ortega and Amanda Sawyer voted to uphold it.
"As Mayor Hancock stated in his veto letter to council," Hancock’s spokesman Mike Strott wrote in February, "more intentional efforts around responsible pet ownership, dog licensure and registration and off-leash dogs are needed, and he has encouraged members of City Council to reconsider their approach to this ordinance."
In his letter, the mayor said he could not “in good conscience” support the legislation because it “would pose an increased risk to public safety.”
At the time of the council’s final vote, several councilors, including Flynn, Sawyer, Kashmann and Sandoval, agreed that the issue should go to the ballot in November, which is something that Herndon pledged he was ready to make happen should the need arise.
Denver is one of more than 700 U.S. cities with dog breed-specific laws. Only time will tell if it remains that way.
