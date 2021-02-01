The Denver City Council unanimously approved a $13.6 million contract Monday for rehabilitation work on the Park Avenue bridge as part of the Elevate Denver Bond program.
The Elevate Denver Bond program was passed by voters in 2017, allocating $937 million to fund more than 500 projects over 10 years to preserve and enhance Denver.
Projects include fixing and improving streets, parks, recreation centers, libraries, cultural centers, safety facilities and the Denver Health Medical Center. The program aims to enhance the safety, mobility and quality of life in Denver.
This most recent project will provide preventative maintenance on the Park Avenue bridge, including replacing the expansion joints and signals, repairing the deck, overlaying asphalt and repainting the steel.
The Park Avenue bridge over the South Platte River is a critical access point to downtown Denver.
Located in the Five Points neighborhood blocks from Coors Field, more than 40,000 cars travel over the bridge every day.
The contract is going to Hamilton Construction Company, allowing 600 days for the work.
The project is in coordination with RTD, the Union Pacific Railroad, BNSF Railway and the Colorado Rockies. Traffic control restrictions will be in place anytime there is a Rockies home game.
The Council’s Land Use, Transportation & Infrastructure Committee first approved filing the contract resolution on Jan. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.