Denver is currently coordinating with the state of Colorado to extend its stay-at-home order, city officials said Tuesday.
No further details have been made available at this time. However, The Denver Post reported Tuesday that Mayor Michael Hancock anticipates the order will be pushed to April 30, the day to which President Donald Trump has now extended social distancing guidelines.
Hancock’s initial stay-at-home order, first announced March 23, was expected to lift April 10.
Gov. Jared Polis announced just two days later a statewide order than runs though April 11. Denver has since aligned its directive to match the governor’s.
If extended, no other changes would be made to the stay-at-home order. Restaurants and bars can continue to provide carryout and delivery services, and liquor and marijuana stores can continue to remain open.
At least seven people in Denver have died from the coronavirus, according to state health officials.
This story is developing and will be updated.
