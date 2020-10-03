After three months of trying and failing to secure a temporary managed camping site, or “Safe Outdoor Space,” for people experiencing homelessness during the pandemic, Denver’s service providers are taking a step back to clear up confusion and concerns among community members, who have proven resistant to the idea of sanctioned campsites near their neighborhoods.
Since July, two campsite locations — the parking lot of the Denver Coliseum and a small strip of right-of-way between Sonny Lawson Park and the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library — have been proposed but were withdrawn shortly thereafter, following opposition from residents concerned for their safety.
“We decided that an educational week was necessary,” said Cuica Montoya of the Colorado Village Collaborative, the nonprofit that will manage the campsites.
To help destigmatize their efforts, the Denver community is invited this weekend to visit an unoccupied, mini-replica site temporarily set up at Belong Church at East 16th Avenue and Ogden Street.
Colorado Village Collaborative and the Interfaith Alliance of Colorado will hold public open houses from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and again from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Staffers will be on site to answer questions and share more about who and how they plan to serve.
“There’s been a lot of misinformation and misconceptions about what the actual proof of concept is,” Montaya said, albeit not without reason, she and other homeless advocates are quick to acknowledge.
“People are so used to seeing the status quo that’s out there right now, which is illegal encampments,” she told Colorado Politics at the demo site Friday afternoon. “They’re not sanctioned by the city of Denver and they tend to get a little out of control.”
For one thing, Montoya highlighted, there’s no regular trash service at large encampments. For another, most often lack bathrooms.
“This is very different,” CVC executive director Cole Chandler said of the safe-camping site. “It’s fenced in. It’s got one point of entry and exit. It’s fully managed, fully staffed, people have bathrooms, have a place to throw away their trash. People have a way to clean their hands. We’re going to bring food to the site.
“All the things an existing encampment does not have, this has,” he said. “Plus the spacing.”
The campsite will also welcome couples and pets, both of which are not allowed under Denver’s shelter rules.
“We want this to be the status quo,” Montoya said, “and it’s going to be a service-rich environment for folks to get connections to housing navigation, employment navigation and mental health services.”
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, who has long been opposed to homeless encampments, now backs the plan, a position he announced “with some reluctance” in July.
“In this period of COVID, we are certainly seeing more people who are unsheltered on our streets, and so it is calling for extraordinary measures,” Hancock said, reiterating his stance in an interview with Denverite this week. “We’re going to have to create a sanctioned site somewhere in order to begin the process of truly abating the number of unsanctioned sites on our streets.”
When community leaders asked Rev. Jasper Peters, the head pastor of Belong Church, if he would help with the effort by setting up the demo site in the parking lot of his church, it wasn’t a question.
“Jesus was homeless, right? He spoke about what it meant to not have a home, to not have a place to rest, a place to lay his head … and he calls us to always have compassion for the people who are most marginalized,” he told Colorado Politics at the campsite Friday. “One of the major problems of the church is we’ve become accustomed to caring for the needs of the wealthy and the powerful, and it becomes too easy to overlook the needs of other beloved children of God."
“And at the risk of inconveniencing or frustrating some of my parking tenants for a few days, or even if we were permanent and telling them they had to seek parking elsewhere," he continued, "it’s more than worth it to be able to provide a space for people to rest.”
The city will continue its pursuit to secure up to three sanctioned camping sites, each intended to hold up to 50 tents.
About $300,000 for the first encampment has been secured from private donors, Chandler said, which will cover the startup costs, plus six months of operation, including 24-hour staff and tent supply.
The Denver City Council is also expected on Oct. 5 to approve the transfer of $450,000 from the city’s general fund to its coronavirus emergency fund to help support the campsites.
Additionally, the council is moving forward with a temporary zoning amendment that would liberate about 20% more land currently restricted under Denver's “old” zoning code for emergency uses, including sanctioned homeless encampments. The measure was approved on a first reading Sept. 21. A public hearing on the proposed ordinance will be held Oct. 12, followed by a final vote.
“I think the zoning piece and the funding piece enable us to really have a robust conversation, not just about one site, but about multiple sites,” Chandler said.
District 10 Councilman Chris Hinds is one of numerous council members in support of city-sanctioned campsites for unhoused residents, many of whom live in his district around Capitol Hill.
Hinds showed up Friday for an early look at the demo site, partly to help spread the word to his constituents, but first to gain some insight.
“My thought being here was I wanted to learn more about it myself, because we haven’t had a safe open space, and we haven’t even had a concept of a safe open space,” he said.
“Sometimes there’s a theory and different people can imagine different things. But when we see an actual presentation, it kind of helps people get on the same page as opposed to letting someone’s imagination go crazy,” he said. “But seeing how it actually is, I think, is constructive for me and hopefully would be constructive for other people.”
Specifically, Hinds was impressed with the fact that tents were elevated on small platforms, shielding them from possible hot pavement, rain or snow. He also commended the installation of a wheelchair-accessible portable toilet.
Hinds, who uses a wheelchair, said that people with disabilities are disproportionately represented among people experiencing homelessness, yet the city’s shelter system only provides 14 beds for people who use wheelchairs for mobility.
Chandler said CVC was exploring ways to install ramps at the base of certain tents to ensure they are accessible.
“If we have a safe open space that is for everyone, including people who use wheelchairs to get around, I like the intention." he said. “That helps me see that there’s a lot of thought put into this."
