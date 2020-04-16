Thousands of donated supplies are rolling in from Denver residents, businesses and nonprofits to help equip the city’s essential workers with what they need to continue serving the community.
Donations include hand-sewn face coverings, medical gowns and more.
“In these challenging days with so many people staying at home, I appreciate the individuals and businesses who are finding ways to use their skills or learn new skills to support our essential employees,” Mayor Michael Hancock said in a statement. “This is a great example of Denver residents coming together to support one another during an unprecedented time.”
More than 500 masks, 30,000 pieces of personal protective equipment, including gloves and gowns, and nearly 50 gallons of hand sanitizer have been donated by residents.
Leopold Bros Distillery produced and donated more than 35 gallons of hand sanitizer to Denver Parks and Recreation, which is being used by parks patrol staff, at meal sites, and at the city’s newly established auxiliary shelter for people experiencing homelessness at the National Western Center.
City employees are also being encouraged to make and donate cloth face coverings in a “Coverings for Coworkers” campaign that launched last week.
In addition to donated supplies, the city is also expecting new shipments of PPE this week, including nearly 22,000 N-95 masks, 100,000 surgical masks, 10,500 bottles of hand sanitizer and 68,000 gowns, which the city had run out of as of April 14.
Denver is still encouraging supply donations at the following locations:
- Denver Parks and Recreation Maintenance Facility at 4495 N. Jason St. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
- Police District 3 Station at 1625 S. University Blvd., from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.
