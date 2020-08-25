Although the Denver Clerk and Recorder’s Office is most visible for its administration of elections, the records it set last year were for its lesser known duties, according to the office’s annual report for 2019.
“Marriage licenses were more popular than ever in Denver in 2019, reflecting a trend of slight, but steady, increases over the past several years,” noted the report. There were a total of 8,692 marriage licenses, one-eighth of which the office issued in August alone. That was the highest number of licenses issued in a single year.
Also in 2019, the office reported digitizing more property, business, marriage and other records than before, with a total of 11 million documents available in an online database. Real estate records are searchable back to 1950, as well as marriage records dating to 1903.
While the clerk’s office served more customers than in 2018, it managed to cut wait times nearly in half, with an average of 7.9 minutes per transaction.
A pilot program during the May 2019 election allowed 120 military and overseas voters to cast votes using a mobile phone app, and 18 auditors subsequently verified no discrepancies. One of the awards the office won last year was for its “enhanced security and access” for military and overseas voting.
“Denver Elections also piloted an interactive sample ballot to make it easier and more accessible for voters to find information about the candidates and questions on their ballots,” the office explained. Two-thirds of voters returned their ballots through a drop box, and the city installed five new devices in 2019.
