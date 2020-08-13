Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul López has seated a new committee to review the city’s charter and identify ways to address possible conflicts between Denver’s municipal election timeline and state and federal election law.
The city’s election calendar clashes with state law and federal standards by failing to meet a 45-day mailing deadline to active duty military and overseas citizens and an 18-day mailing deadline to domestic voters, according to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office. Also up for consideration by the committee are questions about a spring versus fall election and the requirement under Charter for a run-off election.
“Denver’s Charter has not been updated to reflect changes in state and federal election laws over the past ten years, including the move to mail ballot elections in 2013,” López said in a statement Thursday. “By convening this committee, I aim to study potential solutions, hear policy experts, solicit public feedback, and recommend a path forward for the future of Denver’s elections.”
The seven-member committee is as follows:
Michael Cummings| Professor Emeritus of Political Science at University of Colorado Denver
Kevin Flynn | Denver City Council District 2
Stacie Gilmore | President of Denver City Council District 11
Mark Grueskin | Shareholder Recht Kornfeld PC
Stephanie O’Malley | Associate Vice Chancellor for Government and Community Relations Denver University, former Denver Clerk and Recorder
Gena Ozols | Field Director at Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights
Alan Salazar | Chief of Staff for Mayor Michael Hancock
The new committee will make formal recommendations to the clerk by early 2021, and Lopez will work with the City Council and the mayor – both of whom have been invited to participate in the process – to implement those policies.
“It’s my expectation that the Committee’s recommendation will provide Denver with an inclusive election process that increases participation, reduces costs, and aligns with Colorado’s voting model,” López said.
The committee’s first meeting will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, which can be viewed live at denvergov.org. All committee meetings will also be recorded and available for public view on the Clerk and Recorder’s Office website. The community is encouraged to provide public comment at charterclerk@denvergov.org
