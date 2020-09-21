Denver may have about 20% more land to work with in its prickly pursuit to set up three managed camping sites for people experiencing homelessness amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Denver City Council is considering a temporary zoning amendment that would liberate land restricted under “old” zoning code for emergency uses, such as city-sanctioned homeless encampments and outdoor expansions for restaurants and bars. A permit would only be approved if the proposed temporary use is consistent with the code and "preserves and promotes the public health, safety and welfare of the inhabitants of the city, and of the public generally, and encourages and facilitates the orderly growth and expansion of the city," the bill language reads.
Permits would expire 21 days after city and state coronavirus-related health orders are lifted, according to Denver's zoning administrator Tina Axelrad.
The change is essentially an administrative move, one that closes a small gap in the zoning administrator’s authority. The Denver Zoning Code, updated in 2010, gives the zoning administrator the power to permit temporary uses not otherwise explicitly allowed, but the “old” code, Former Chapter 59, does not.
The goal is to “support the city’s response to the COVID-19 public health emergency, to permit COVID-related temporary uses anywhere in the city ... and to create equity within all parts of the city,” said bill sponsor District 1 Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval, who added that she hasn't received concerns about the bill from colleagues or constituents.
A public hearing on the ordinance will be held Oct. 13, prior to a final vote by the City Council, according to the city's website.
“I support this common-sense change to treat property owners in the old code equitably with those in the new code during this emergency, to allow them to propose adaptations to the health or economic conditions,” Councilwoman At-Large Robin Kniech told Colorado Politics on Monday. “For example, right now a site in the old code can't get a permit to do an extended outdoor restaurant patio that would take up required parking spots from a neighboring business, even if those spots are sitting empty — that makes no sense.”
Absent this amendment, the same permitting barriers exist for landowners who may be interested in leasing their land to the city to support the managed campsites.
“It may seem like a small move," said Cole Chandler, executive director of the Colorado Village Collaborative, the nonprofit that will help manage the encampments, but if approved, "it’s a big win to an effort seeking to provide space for our unhoused neighbors all across our city."
Last week in a virtual community forum on the sanctioned camping project, Chandler said the group has examined nearly a hundred locations over the last several months. Those efforts began even before Mayor Michael Hancock announced in July “with some reluctance” his agreement to move forward with sanctioned camping, an idea he'd long-resisted on grounds that the focus should be moving unhoused residents indoors.
Since then, two locations — the parking lot of the Denver Coliseum and a small strip of right-of-way between Sonny Lawson Park and Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library — have been proposed but withdrawn shortly thereafter, following backlash from community members.
Some Denver residents are feeling increasingly unsafe with an influx of strangers, many of whom have mental health conditions and substance misuse issues, near their homes and families.
The mayor’s office says there are no deadlines to choose another location but insists staff are working to open the first site “as soon as possible.”
Meanwhile, city officials have scheduled another large-scale homeless encampment "cleanup" Tuesday morning at 25th and Arapahoe streets.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that a public hearing on the proposed zoning change will be held Oct. 13.
