Denver’s city-owned golf courses will reopen Wednesday, albeit with strict guidelines, after remaining closed for more than a month due the coronavirus.
The announcement came during Mayor Michael Hancock’s press conference on Monday in which he said the city was seeing “very encouraging signs” that the spread of COVID-19 was slowing.
As part of the new policies, all city-operated courses will require that tee times be reserved over the phone to ensure that “there will be no contact with our pro shops, which will be closed,” said Happy Haynes, the executive director of the Department of Parks and Recreation.
“There is no reason to show up more than 15 minutes prior to your tee time, so don’t,” the Denver Golf website states.
As golfers arrive to the parking lot, they will be escorted by park staff who will provide instructions on how to proceed through the course.
“They will be asked to strictly abide by the 6-foot minimum physical distancing requirement at all times on the course, whether on the tees, on the fairways or on the greens,” Haynes said.
The city also has taken several steps to eliminate the sharing of equipment on golf courses, meaning golfers must bring their own equipment, including bags, clubs, balls and tees.
Golf carts will still be available for rent, but only one person will be allowed to use them at a time. Staff will clean and disinfect each cart after every use.
Clubhouses will remain closed, but restrooms will be open and disinfected regularly. On-course bathrooms, however, will remain off limits.
The driving range, chipping green and all other practice facilities will continue to stay closed until further notice.
Restaurants will serve to-go food only and offer a limited menu.
Haynes also provided an update on the reopening of Denver’s City Park Golf Course, which has been closed since November 2017 due to $45 million renovation for flood mitigation work and other improvements.
“The course is coming along quite well,” she said. “We intend to let it go to this next growing season, essentially over the summer. Our hope is to have it completed sometime near the end of summer, early fall.”
For more information on the city's new golf course policies, visit cityofdenvergolf.com/covid-policies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.