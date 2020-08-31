Denver city employees will take another mandatory unpaid furlough day Friday to offset the cost of the pandemic-induced recession, which has set the the city back $227 million in revenue.
Most city and county offices will be closed, but Denver Health and Denver International Airport will remain open.
Mayor Michael Hancock announced in May that city employees were required to take eight unpaid workdays by the end of the year to save the city an estimated $16 million. Staff are also required to take off Oct. 19, the day after Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, along with three other days of their choosing.
Cities across the country, and elsewhere in the state, have implemented similar strategies. Thousands of city workers in Los Angeles are required to take 26 furlough days over the next fiscal year. Portland froze raises for non-union city employees and required 10 furlough days between April 30 and October 7. Nearly 500 Dallas employees were furloughed without pay from May 13 through July.
In Colorado, the city of Boulder announced as of April 20 nearly 740 employees would be furloughed through June 28. In Littleton, 58 city employees were furloughed from April 25 until June 24.
Although Hancock made the furlough days optional for himself, his staff, judges and Denver City Council members, his office told Colorado Politics on May 14 that he and all members of his administration would be taking them as well.
Denver's judges and all but one member of the Denver City Council agreed to take the days unpaid, too, although most will continue working.
Denver Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca, a frequent critic of Hancock, is the only council member who refused, standing firmly on grounds that there is “no budgetary partnership between the Mayor’s office and Council; it is a one-sided relationship with the appearance of reciprocity," she said in an earlier statement. "City Council has no authority over spending in the General Fund, including how dollars should be prioritized, redirected, or accounted for during this unprecedented economic and health crisis."
CdeBaca suggested that instead of cutting from underfunded agencies or minimum-wage salaries, they look at higher-salaried workers from larger agencies or from city projects, including the 16th Street Mall or the National Western Complex renovations.
“Standing with city workers means more than just making feel-good, symbolic gestures," CdeBaca concluded. "They have a right to the truth about our city finances. And simply writing a check back to the General Fund fails to meaningfully address the plight of those who cannot afford to lose ANY days."
The 12 other council members “stand united” with city employees, Councilman Jolon Clark said in May, when he was serving as council president.
“Taking these furlough days helps the City by returning our income for those days, but also demonstrates our support for the dedicated employees who continue work hard through the pandemic and now face mandatory unpaid leave.”
