The Denver City Council on Monday night will consider waiving the requirement to approve contracts above $500,000 for certain maintenance work at the request of Denver’s transportation department.
The bill is up for introduction just three days after Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer threatened legal action against Mayor Michael Hancock’s administration for what she considers to be “First Amendment retaliation” from the transportation agency, she told Colorado Politics on Monday.
“They’re trashing me in the press, and they’re saying things about me that are not true,” she said. “They are purposefully trying to embarrass and humiliate me and ruin my reputation in the city where I live, where my kids are, my friends are, my family is.”
Her attorney, Patricia Bangert, wrote in a letter to the Hancock administration on Friday, requesting that the mayor direct his “officials to cease taking actions that defame Councilwoman Sawyer and constitute retaliation against her for speaking out on matters of public concern.”
The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to Colorado Politics’ request for comment. However, spokeswoman Theresa Marchetta told The Denver Post on Friday that, to her knowledge, there “is no precedent for a member of city council or any public servant to communicate with the Mayor’s office in this way.”
Up for consideration Monday night is a bill, a measure which has been approved in previous years, that would give the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure the ability to bypass City Council when it comes to “select, routine contracts and annual work programs” within the agency, according to Beth Zollo, DOTI’s manager of contract administration.
“This is truly routine, annual maintenance work,” she said during City Council’s transportation committee meeting on Feb. 18, eight days after Sawyer and DOTI Executive Director Eulois Cleckley went head-to-head during a City Council meeting, bringing the conflict between the councilwoman and Cleckley’s department to the forefront.
During the Feb. 10 City Council meeting, Sawyer said her office has come up against “significant barriers” for months that have prevented her office from doing its job effectively. In a text message to Colorado Politics, she said she has documented evidence, such as showing up late and leaving early for community meetings, not communicating with her office about those meetings, and neglecting to provide material information in a timely manner.
Cleckley, who was appointed by Hancock in 2019 to lead the city’s newly formed transportation department, said at the council meeting that he was “disappointed” by Sawyer’s approach and “completely disagree(d) with the characterization” of his department.
“This is an issue between Councilwoman Sawyer and one employee in the department,” he countered. “I do not agree with this type of tactic,” adding that it puts the “entire city at risk” by sabotaging DOTI's ability to deliver projects and services.
When Zollo presented DOTI’s proposal at the committee hearing roughly a week later, she raised the eyebrows of Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca.
“To be completely honest here, it feels a little like retribution for what happened at our City Council meeting,” CdeBaca said. “It feels strange.”
CdeBaca was the only committee member to vote against the proposal. Council members Kendra Black, Jolon Clark, Chris Herndon, Paul Kashmann, Amanda Sandoval and Jamie Torres voted to move the measure to the full council.
Sawyer, who is not a voting member of the transportation committee, told Colorado Politics that she has “a lot of concerns about writing a blank check to an agency that already receives the second-most amount of funding of any agency in the city and is struggling to have accountability to our neighborhoods already.”
Zollo said during the committee hearing that this ordinance has been passed every year since 2011, and that the purpose is to “allow work to be bid and contracted more expediently.” She also stressed that DOTI is required to provide City Council with a quarterly report detailing contracts awarded, program goals and awards to certified contractors.
The ordinance applies to a “select few” contracts, Zollo said, pointing to the fact that only a dozen deals fit within this ordinance in 2019, for a total contract value of $25 million.
Nevertheless, Sawyer said, “transparency and accountability are important.” She did not disclose whether she will vote against the bill on Monday night.
The councilwoman is currently leading a charter change proposal that would give City Council the authority to approve mayoral cabinet appointees, which she said will help solve the problems she's facing with leadership in the transportation agency.
"Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure strives to always have good relations with Denver City Council," Cleckley said in a statement Monday. "We look forward to continuing to work on transportation and infrastructure projects and issues with Councilwoman Sawyer as well as with all city council members."
