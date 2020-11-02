The Denver City Council will vote Monday night to amend the mayor’s draft budget for 2021, capping off weeks of push and pull over funding sources and additions from council members that are likely to cause even more friction.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock in mid-September unveiled his $1.3 billion budget, which reflected a hard-hit economy that isn’t expected to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels until 2022 — at the earliest — even after a coronavirus vaccine may be already on the market. The city is proposing furloughs and deep cuts to close a $190 million budget gap.
The council took about a month to hold a series of budget hearings before requesting more than a half-dozen changes in an Oct. 9 letter to Hancock. In the memo, Council President Stacie Gilmore and President Pro Tem Jamie Torres recommended on behalf of the council pulling funds from several pots, including the police department and the Fair Elections Fund, to support their priorities, such as the expansion of the Support Team Assisted Response, or STAR program, that sends some 911 calls to mental health professionals instead of police. Other budget requests included a rental registry, digital inclusion program and an expansion of the city’s Office on Aging, among others.
A week later, the mayor sent a letter responding to the council’s requests that agreed to support most of the council’s recommendations by pulling roughly $2 million from the Fair Elections Fund. Hancock did not agree, however, to defunding the Denver Police Department.
The majority of council members weren’t happy about Hancock’s response and, as a result, voted down a bill last week led by Councilman Kevin Flynn and backed by the mayor that would have allowed the council to draw from the Fair Elections Fund to raise money for their budget changes.
On Saturday, however, Hancock wrote the council again, outlining new funding sources to support many of their requests, “as a gesture of good faith between the executive and legislative branches of government.”
The administration suggested drawing from sources such as contingency funds, coronavirus relief dollars, tax revenue and employee vacancies to support the council’s changes, including expanding the Citizen Oversight Board and providing $365,000 to ensure restrooms in parks stay open.
In the council’s Oct. 9 letter to Hancock, the body had proposed a total of $4 million in funding for the STAR program, a request many members hoped would be funded with money shifted out of the police budget. The mayor on Saturday reiterated that he would add nearly $400,000 more to bring city funding for the program to $1.4 million, plus a 50% match from the Caring for Denver Foundation, for a total investment of $2.8 million in 2021. He also pledged to appropriate additional dollars to the program from the contingency fund, depending on recommendations provided by the newly created STAR Expansion Work Group.
“I will not support any amendments that further cut agency budgets, specifically, those that would compromise the funds of the police department,” Hancock wrote to council members. “The proposed 2021 budget contains agency reduction proposals totaling $154 million. I must stress that reducing investments in public safety will not produce better safety outcomes for Denver’s community.”
The mayor also weighed in on a new amendment, led by Councilman Chris Hinds, that’s expected to hit the floor Monday night. The amendment would increase the council's budget next year by $700,000 by drawing from reserve funds.
“The intent would be to simplify the process, make the process more transparent (i.e., budget in 2020 is spent in 2020, not in other years), and make our budget more certain,” Hinds told Flynn in an email exchange Oct. 29.
In Hancock's letter the next day, he warned council members that such a proposal would be tossed out immediately.
“Other than furloughs, the City Council budget has been spared any programmatic reductions in 2021. If this action were taken by City Council it would be an affront to the sacrifices made by city employees, city agencies and the residents of Denver who are experiencing service cuts,” Hancock wrote. “I will reject any measure that uses reserve funds or requires further agency budget cuts to increase the City Council budget.”
On Monday night, the 13-member council will vote on each amendment brought forward and can also introduce new proposals on the floor as well. Whatever is approved can be rejected by the mayor; however, the mayor’s decision can be overridden by the council with nine votes. The entire process must be completed by Nov. 9, as required by the city charter.
Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca alone plans to push forward a handful of amendments, together worth $25.3 million. Her requests include $20 million for a city master lease program to increase affordable housing; $2 million to prioritize business investment in collectives and cooperatives over single-owner entities; $2 million to further social equity development in the marijuana industry; $1 million for legal support for eviction defense; and $300,000 for mobile trash service for people experiencing unsheltered homelessness. Among the main funding sources suggested for her proposals are from the Denver Police Department, the City Attorney’s Office and Denver’s Office of Economic Development and Opportunity.
“I don’t introduce them to be adversarial or reactionary but rather to propose real, researched solutions to problems we must address,” she wrote to council members in an email Friday evening.
Hancock said that his new proposals are intended to reflect a desire for collaboration and an effort to create consensus between the legislative and executive branches, which has grown increasingly at odds following the election of five fresh-faced council members last year.
"Collaboration between the executive and legislative branches of Denver’s city government has always produced the best outcomes for our residents," he wrote to the council. "Although we do not always agree, and these days it seems much less often we do, I do still firmly believe that all of us are motivated to do the best for our city and the people we are elected to serve."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.