As the U.S. reckons with legacies of racism and colonialism, Denver City Council members will now recognize that Denver land — and all American land — was first Indigenous land. The land acknowledgement will be read at the council’s weekly meetings, following the Pledge of Allegiance.
The resolution was brought forth by City Councilwoman Jamie Torres and unanimously approved Monday night in a 13-0 vote. The District 3 councilwoman, who was elected president pro-tem in July, has promised to apply an “equity lens” to policymaking as she helps lead the council in her new role.
“This is one thing that I felt could be a really key responsibility for Denver City Council to incorporate in our regular course of business,” Torres said when presenting her resolution in a council committee hearing last week.
In recent years, more organizations, universities and businesses have instituted land acknowledgements to recognize the wrongs done to Native Americans and make known the land on which their institution stands is stolen land. Just last week, the city council in Eureka, California, approved a land acknowledgement at the beginning of its meetings to acknowledge the meeting is taking place on the ancestral lands of the Wiyot people.
The hope is to show solidarity and bring more awareness to Indigenous lands and people.
The land acknowledgement read in Denver City Council meetings will reflect that “the land on which we reside is the traditional territory of the Ute, Cheyenne, and Arapaho Peoples,” and also recognize "the 48 contemporary tribal nations that are historically tied to the lands that make up the state of Colorado."
The rest of Denver City Council’s new weekly acknowledgement will be read as such:
“We honor Elders past, present, and future, and those who have stewarded this land throughout generations. We also recognize that government, academic and cultural institutions were founded upon and continue to enact exclusions and erasures of Indigenous Peoples.
“May this acknowledgment demonstrate a commitment to working to dismantle ongoing legacies of oppression and inequities and recognize the current and future contributions of Indigenous communities in Denver.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.