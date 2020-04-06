For the first time in city government history, Denver City Council on Monday night will meet virtually, at least in part, as a way to maintain physical distance and help curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has taken the lives of at least 24 Denver residents, according to Mayor Michael Hancock’s office.
Council members on March 23 voted to implement emergency rules that would allow for members to join council meetings remotely while ensuring the public has the “fullest possible access” to city government meetings. The policy change will stay in effect until May 11, when the city’s state of emergency declaration is slated to expire.
Passing the new rules was “only 20% of the hurdle,” Council President Jolon Clark told Colorado Politics March 31.
“This is something that we had never contemplated or been set up for,” he said, “so our tech team at the city has been frantically working on a solution that would allow for some level of virtual participation.”
That solution, at least for now, appears to be Zoom, a virtual meeting platform that many other legislative bodies have begun to use for meetings and community town halls.
Members of the public can access Monday night's City Council meeting, beginning at 5:30 p.m., by visiting https://zoom.us/j/249615035 and using the webinar ID of 249-615-035.
More information can be found on the City Council website.
