Denver City Council on Monday night is expected to pass a bill that will create the Emergency Response Grant Fund to receive and expend federal relief dollars to help combat the coronavirus.
The bill was submitted by the Department of Finance, which is anticipating between $90 million and $115 million in financial aid either from the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, or both.
The federal dollars, which will help soften to blow of the $180 million revenue loss the city currently projects, are intended to reimburse or advance costs associated with the response to the emergency, including overtime costs for personnel services, supplies and equipment, and security.
As of Monday, Denver’s spending and spend-commitments on its COVID-19 response efforts totaled more than $19 million, according to the city’s Emergency Operations Center.
The city “anticipates additional spending over the next several weeks on shelter costs, medical supplies, workplace safety supplies, and other items required for the City’s response,” city documents state.
The council is also expected to pass a bill that will authorize a cash transfer of more than $17 million from reserve funds created through the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, known as TABOR. Those dollars will be funneled into the city’s recently created COVID-19 emergency fund, comprised of $10 million in contingency funds to support coronavirus expenses.
TABOR laws require that the city only tap into reserves for “extreme disasters,” and that all borrowed money must be repaid by the end of the next fiscal year.
The city will leverage the 2021 budget process to replace the TABOR reserve requirement within the one-year deadline, according to city documents, and also will “continue to reevaluate the expenditure needs of this unprecedented emergency and seek additional funds to meet the demands of the response.”
