As coronavirus cases climb in Denver and across Colorado, Denver City Council on Monday night will vote to implement emergency rules that would allow for members to join council meetings virtually, rather than in the council chambers, should the need arise.
The policy change, intended for the council to “provide essential government sources” and to ensure members of the public have the “fullest possible access” to city government meetings, will go into effect once signed by Mayor Michael Hancock and run until May 11, when the city’s state of emergency declaration is slated to expire.
The proposed rule will apply to weekly council meetings, council committee meetings, and city boards and commissions meetings.
The rule would allow still allow community members to access meetings on TV and online, as well as attend them physically.
