As Denver slowly begins to reopen, so too does its legislative arm.
Denver City Council on Monday night will resume required public hearings, which have been suspended for about two months due to the coronavirus.
Four required public hearings will take place Monday night, beginning at 5:30 p.m., and masks will be required to enter the Denver City and County Building.
“Council members ask that anyone attending a City Council meeting adhere to social distancing and mandatory face coverings,” the council’s Monday news release stated.
The council has also adopted a “condensed” meeting schedule, is “streamlining” its agenda and “prioritizing critical matters” in the interest of public health.
“If necessary, and where possible, Denver residents should arrange meetings virtually and by appointment, being mindful that the reopening of our beloved city is best done at a pace that protects everyone,” according to the news release.
