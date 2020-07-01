Denver City Council sent a letter Tuesday evening to Mayor Michael Hancock, Executive Director of Public Safety Murphy Robinson and Chief of Police Paul Pazen to request support of a community-led policing task force.
Eleven of 13 members signed the letter. Missing from the list were Councilwoman At Large Deborah Ortega, who is on medical leave and did not have an opportunity to consider the letter, and Councilman Chris Herndon, who represents District 8 and did not immediately return Colorado Politics’ request for comment.
“We write to communicate our support for a community-led path to the stakeholder conversations necessary to reexamine and re-center public safety,” council members stated in the letter.
“The City can and should resource, engage with, listen to, and support a community conversation about the future of safety and policing. But we think it is critical that the community have the opportunity to shape that conversation, from the make-up of the body, to the best host for the staff and infrastructure to support it, to the agenda items to be discussed.”
About 45 minutes after the council had sent its letter, a virtual meeting was hosted by Denver's Citizen Oversight Board, a law enforcement watchdog group, which announced plans to create a community-led task force to shape future policy decisions around policing.
The COB — which assesses the city's Office of the Independent Monitor and is run by residents appointed by both Hancock and the Denver City Council — invited Denver's police and safety departments to join the task force.
The Department of Public Safety has agreed, spokeswoman Kelli Christensen told Colorado Politics in an email Wednesday morning.
Hancock's office and the police department did not immediately return Colorado Politics’ requests for comment.
“We write to ask for your support for a community-led approach by providing the convening entity with financial support for research, staffing and logistics to ensure the success of the discussion,” council members requested.
The Citizen Oversight Board “is prepared to serve as the anchor to host these staff and resources, but the co-conveners will need to evaluate all options," they said. "We also ask that you respond to requests for information, presentations, and sharing of data when requested, and engage in dialogue, attending and hearing the recommendations of the Task Force in good faith throughout its entire process.”
The Denver City Council also asked, “in the spirit of collaboration,” that safety officials work with council members to identify funding from the safety department to “advance this necessary work” and “ensure it is inclusive, meaningful and produces tangible outcomes.”
Read Denver City Council's full letter here:
