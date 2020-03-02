Tension was high Monday night at the Denver City Council meeting, as city lawmakers considered waiving the requirement to approve contracts above $500,000 for maintenance work at the request of the transportation department.
Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) is clashing with Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer, who has threatened legal action against Mayor Michael Hancock’s administration for what she considers to be defamation by the transportation agency.
Unsurprisingly, Sawyer on Monday voted against the bill, which has been approved every year since 2011. The ordinance allows DOTI to bypass City Council when it comes to certain “routine” contracts and annual work programs within the agency, expediting the process.
“I have a lot of concerns about transparency and accountability,” Sawyer said before voting against the measure. “These can come through just like all the other contracts that come through and are approved by Council.”
Earlier on Monday, Sawyer told Colorado Politics she was unsettled by the thought of “writing a blank check to an agency that already received the second-most amount of funding of any agency in the city and is struggling to have accountability to our neighborhoods already.”
In a 9-2 vote, the ordinance passed for the 10th consecutive year — but not as easily as it once did.
Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca joined Sawyer in voting against the bill, and several council members pressed DOTI hard for answers. (Council members Paul Kashmann and Kendra Black were absent.)
“I think we have checks and balances of separate branches of government in place for a reason,” CdeBaca said. A “blanket approval” of contracts worth millions of dollars “without coming directly to Council for each individual contract I think is problematic.”
DOTI spokesman Jason Gallardo said that the goal is efficiency. By expediting the process, the agency can “get into contracts with these contractors early on in order to be able to hold these contractors to be able to do the work throughout the season.”
He stressed that these funds are spent toward “maintenance only,” such as street paving and traffic signal construction, and that any new projects would have to go through City Council as normal.
“Our goal here is to be able to get the money … to get as much work done as possible,” he said.
Last year, 12 contracts fit within this ordinance, totaling a contract value of about $25 million.
The city charter requires that the council approve contracts over half-a-million dollars, but also gives council members the authority to make exceptions.
In other business, City Council approved a three-year, $16.7 million intergovernmental agreement with the Denver Housing Authority for the installation and acquisition of improvement to 13th Avenue, Holden Place and Bryant Street as part of the redevelopment of the city’s Sun Valley neighborhood.
The funding is made possible by the Elevate Denver Bond, a 10-year, $937 million bond that was approved by voters in 2017. The goal of the program, which includes more than 500 projects, is to “enhance” the city by providing “critical” public improvements across Denver’s 78 neighborhoods.
DHA plans to use the funds, in part, to connect Sun Valley to Downtown and surrounding neighborhoods; enhance 13th Avenue and Holden Place as “green connections” to parks and trails; and extend a gridded street network to bring more people and economic development to the area.
Construction is slated for November, according to DHA executive director Ismael Guerrero.
The council also approved the transfer of roughly $500,000 from the Parks, Trails and Open Space Operating Special Revenue Fund into the Capital Improvement Fund, appropriating the money for the purchase of 4849 W. Kentucky Ave., which is adjacent to southwest Denver’s Westwood Park, and will expand the property by nearly half an acre.
The new parcel is intended to provide improved access to the park “to ensure public safety and opportunity” to park amenities, according to city documents.
Denver voters approved in November 2018 Ballot Measure 2A, which generates new revenue for the city to acquire and maintain parks. In the 2A five-year plan, about $30 million was identified for land acquisition for 2019 and 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.